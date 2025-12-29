Joe Rogan Criticizes ‘Crazy’ Trump Over His Vile Statement On Rob Reiner

Joe Rogan is not hiding his disgust over President Donald Trump’s response to the killing of filmmaker Rob Reiner and Reiner’s wife, Michele.

On The JRE, the podcaster said there was “no justification” for what Trump posted the day after news broke that Reiner, 78, and Michele, 70, had been killed. Rogan said Trump’s post was inappropriate and uncivilized, echoing the response of many on both sides of the political aisle.

The controversy started after Trump, 79, published a passive-aggressive message about Reiner on Truth Social, referencing the director’s politics even as the public was still processing the violent deaths.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote.

He discussed the post during a conversation with comedian Shane Gillis. He made it clear he was not treating it as just another online political brawl.

“Rob Reiner thing is not funny,” Rogan said.

Then he laid out why he believed Trump’s words crossed a line, comparing to the response to Charlie Kirk’s death.

“Look, there’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It’s no different than people that were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot,” the JRE host said.

Joe Rogan on Donald Trump: “The Rob Reiner thing is not funny. There’s no justification for what he did in compassionate society. Imagine if Obama Tweeted something about someone after they died in this way?” pic.twitter.com/DWclmsNhqq — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 27, 2025

Rogan and Gillis also kicked around a comparison that has come up repeatedly whenever Trump’s rhetoric sparks backlash, what would the reaction be if another modern president spoke this way?

Both wondered aloud how the country would respond if former President Barack Obama posted something similar.

“It just shows you how crazy it is, the way Trump thinks and talks,” Rogan continued. “It’s just like the guy got sliced up by his kid, you know? Anybody that doesn’t see that and go, ‘Fuck, man.’”

“I wish he could apologize. I know he can’t and he won’t,” Gillis responded.

Rogan referred to Reiner’s son, Nick, 32, who has been charged with the murder of his parents. The medical examiner confirmed that Reiner and Michele were killed as a result of “multiple sharp force injuries.” Nick is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 7.

“It’s so dark, man,” Rogan told Gillis.

Even while condemning Trump’s post, Rogan also spoke warmly about Reiner’s work and legacy, praising his filmography and noting that Reiner had wanted to appear on the podcast to “talk about JFK.”

Rogan also acknowledged what he called “the other side,” that Reiner had been a vocal critic of Trump and used his platform to condemn the president’s behavior, policies, and what Reiner viewed as a slide into fascism.

“Rob Reiner, like, made it a mission to try to get Trump out of office,” Rogan said.

But the podcast legend did not budge from his central point about Trump’s Truth Social message.

“It’s so disappointing,” he said.

Trump’s post reportedly drew criticism beyond the usual political opponents, including pushback from leading GOP figures, Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rogan’s remarks also stand out because of the complicated political role his show has played in recent election cycles. His very popular podcast endorsement was credited with helping Trump with young male voters after their three-hour sitdown shortly before the 2024 presidential election.

More recently, Rogan has been increasingly critical of Trump’s behavior, with his complaints ranging from flip-flopping on the Epstein files to the administration’s strange new White House plaques.