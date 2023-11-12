Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump is one of the most versatile personalities in the world who once held the title of ‘The First Lady’. Her dazzling smile followed by her elegant demeanor is what she’s well known for. In addition, her instinct for fashion too is impeccable with each outfit boasting of panache and pizzazz. It appears that the former First Lady once had a die-hard fan who had nothing but good things to say about her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael S. Schwartz

According to Hola! Famous personality Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, discussed Melania’s stance on allegedly not wanting to make a re-entry into the White House. In addition, as per sources, Melania doesn’t really want her hubby who’s busy campaigning for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections, to come into power. But, perhaps what surprised fans the most is probably the fact that Rogan believes Melania is “very hot”.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

The podcast host was discussing Melania’s collaboration with People Magazine for an interview in which she discussed the aforementioned opinions concerning her twice-impeached husband, while being critical of Donald himself and his decision to run for President once more and commenting on his recent events at the time; his mug shot. Rogan proceeded to talk about his slight affinity to Melania Trump. “She’s without a doubt the hottest First Lady of all time.”

There is definitely a history of well-accomplished, fierce, and wonderful women who’ve taken residence along with their President hubbies. Rogan compared Melania to another legendary First Woman: Jackie Kennedy. He claimed that Kennedy was a “beautiful woman.” Nonetheless, he ended his thoughts by clarifying his aforementioned thoughts about Melania. “But this lady [Melania] is hot. Professionally.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Furthermore, sources from People went on to shed light on Melania’s relationship with her son Barron Trump. The four-times indicted President’s son is quite close with his mother and is often seen beside him in public supporting both his parents. As per sources, although she does indeed love and support her hubby in all his endeavors, being a mother is one of her biggest priorities as per sources.

“Barron has always been a first priority in her life,” a source in close knowledge about their bond said. In light of Donald’s legal troubles, Rogan said, “Of course, she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did.” Lastly, claims that “she has always put him first. She is a good mother.”

Since the time her husband announced his plans to campaign for the Presidential Election in 2024, Melania who is usually used to the limelight and often spotted in it, has been quite out of it. The former First Lady has been observed to be keeping to herself and hasn’t issued any official comment in light of recent events concerning her hubby.

