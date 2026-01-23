Joe Rogan Accuses Trump of Epstein Cover-Up

Joe Rogan has accused President Donald Trump and his administration of an intentional cover-up of the delayed release of the Epstein Files. He discussed this on a recent episode of his show, arguing that the pace and extent of document disclosures do not align with earlier promises.

Rogan made these comments while speaking with comedian Ehsan Ahmad. They talked about how the administration has handled Epstein-related files and how other stories have recently dominated the news.

Ahmad mentioned that he had written jokes about Epstein for a comedy special. He worried they would become outdated if officials released more material, but he pointed out that the release had not progressed significantly. Rogan responded by saying he expected the issue to drag on and questioned what, if anything, had actually been made public.

Ahmad commented that anger over the Epstein files had been overshadowed by other news, including immigration enforcement actions and controversies in Minnesota. Rogan agreed, saying, “I think some of that’s on purpose.”

This exchange took place amid ongoing political conflict over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota and the unrest following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renée Good in Minneapolis by an ICE officer. This incident has sparked protests and disputes about what occurred.

Joe Rogan says the Trump administration is using ICE and fraud controversies to distract from the Epstein File coverup pic.twitter.com/I6jTmrW4Ut — grizzy (@Furbeti) January 23, 2026

Rogan’s comments also came as renewed attention focused on the timing of Epstein-related disclosures. The Guardian reported in December that officials had a Dec. 19 deadline to release a large archive of Epstein files after months of delays, describing the release as legally necessary.

The White House has not provided a detailed public account of what materials remain withheld or when more documents might be released. Rogan criticized the administration for what he viewed as a minimal release compared to expectations and mocked pro-Trump voices who had previously called for more transparency.

Rogan, whose podcast is one of the most popular in the United States, has had changing views on Trump over recent election cycles and has interviewed several prominent political figures. Some supporters credit him with helping Trump’s 2024 election effort through the reach of his platform.

Ahmad and Rogan linked the lack of ongoing attention on Epstein records to the news cycle surrounding immigration enforcement and claims by Trump and his allies regarding alleged fraud in Minnesota, according to the report.

In Minnesota, the Trump administration has defended the scale and methods of its enforcement actions. Vice President JD Vance visited Minneapolis this week and supported ICE agents, while local officials argued that the federal presence has heightened tensions and damaged community trust.

The administration has also faced legal challenges and political pressure related to protests and investigations tied to ICE operations, which have kept Minnesota in the national spotlight.

Rogan did not provide documentary evidence during the episode to support his claim that officials are manipulating events to distract the public. He framed his suggestion as his personal observation about timing and focus. The conversation centered on doubt about the administration’s follow-through and frustration that the Epstein situation has not led to the level of disclosure some had hoped for.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rogan’s remarks. Neither Trump nor senior administration officials have publicly addressed Rogan’s claim directly, although Trump has often referred to his own immigration crackdown as a priority and defended aggressive enforcement measures.