Joe Rogan Accuses the FBI of “Gaslighting” After New Epstein Files Report

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan slammed the FBI’s efforts in the investigation into the Epstein Files. He accused the federal organisation of “gaslighting” and shared his disappointment over the situation in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan has always been vocal about his opinions on various political matters. Therefore, he did not hold back while discussing a report by the Associated Press that highlighted the FBI’s findings in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Per the report, the FBI reportedly concluded that the late financier was not running a s– trafficking unit as he has been accused of. This is apparently after interviewing multiple victims, looking into his bank statements, and sweeping through Epstein’s records.

Joe Rogan: “All of it is kinda nuts. That [Epstein] would just kill himself rather than reveal all of his billionaire friends… you’d have to work for an intelligence agency to believe he killed himself.”pic.twitter.com/EIy6pXjwTS — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) February 7, 2026

During his conversation with Cheryl Hines, Rogan shared his thoughts on the report, which he seemingly strongly disagreed with. After learning about the origin of the report, Rogan let out a frustrated sigh.

Hines simply assumed that it was an old report and expressed her shock over it being recent, earning a chuckle from Rogan. While Hines was still processing what she’d just learned, Rogan bluntly said, “That’s the gaslightest, gaslighting s— I’ve ever heard in my life.”

He then tore into the FBI’s findings and wondered what the FBI thought had happened on Epstein Island. He sarcastically asked, “Just a bunch of fun?”

Rogan then suggested that perhaps the FBI thought that it was just a group of people hanging out over cocktails and discussing science. Before a rather shell-shocked Hines could get a word in, Rogan continued his furious rant about their findings.

When another co-host pointed out that the FBI was still investigating, Rogan said, “Oh, look into it.” He then sarcastically mentioned involving his friend Eddie Bravo in the FBI case.

Bravo is a martial artist and has often graced Rogan’s podcast over the years. The two often talk about political dilemmas and ongoing conspiracy theories in the world of politics. After calling for Bravo’s involvement with the FBI, Rogan laughed in disbelief.

FBI Director Kash Patel Under Oath: “There’s no credible information that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked minors” pic.twitter.com/vtqPMoyexH — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 31, 2026

However, it wasn’t just Rogan who was disappointed over the FBI’s findings about the Epstein files. Netizens and critics invested in the case also appeared to agree with Rogan and shared their thoughts on the social media platform, X.

Many lauded Rogan’s comments and slammed the FBI in the aftermath of the report. One user wrote, “Joe Rogan isn’t holding back. He’s calling out what he sees as contradictions he sees in the Epstein narrative.”

A second user said in agreement, “He’s not wrong. Trying to rewrite what everyone already knows just destroys trust.” A third one said, “Thank you for this, Joe. I hope more people step up and speak out…”

Yeah, that AP headline is straight-up dystopian levels of gaslighting. FBI: “Nothing to see here, just a guy with 1000s of flight logs, islands full of cameras, and a black book of the most powerful people on earth… but totally not a trafficking operation.” Rogan calling… — LemonBoi (@Feftyone) February 10, 2026

A fourth one highlighted the report and stated, “The FBI’s credibility took a nosedive that day.” A fifth one agreed with Rogan’s plea to keep looking. And alleged that perhaps it was part of a cover-up.

The user mentioned, “If the FBI can’t find trafficking in the Epstein files, they aren’t looking. They’re protecting.”

The FBI has not yet responded to Rogan’s request to “keep looking.” However, those invested in the case, including the victims and their lawyers, are continuing to go through the files. With about 3.5 million pages of data, something new will certainly emerge almost every day.