A hilarious meme has taken the internet by storm, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens. The image, posted by Twitter user @jeremysmiles, shows President Joe Biden seemingly pointing a gun at his wife, First Lady Jill Biden. The caption reads, "joe no!!!!" This unexpected and apparently edited photo has led to a wave of humorous responses across social media platforms. The meme quickly gained traction, with users chiming in with their own witty comments.

@stclairashley admitted, "I laughed way too hard at this." The range of answers suggests that everyone was aware of how ridiculous the scenario was. Some users took the opportunity to make political jokes. @parodynickadams quipped, "'Presidential immunity' would then be all the rage."

I laughed way too hard at this — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, @peteoxenham saw merchandising potential, stating, "I need this on a shirt." The realistic appearance of the edited image caught many off guard. @lucyqrow wondered, "why does this look so real," while @AsherSageDixon went as far as to say, "I refuse to believe this was photoshop."

why does this look so real😭😭😭 — LUCY🐰 (@lucyqrow) July 8, 2024

Others imagined hypothetical scenarios surrounding the image. @DangerXCV wrote, "I imagine him saying, 'It's Joever,' before pulling the trigger." In fact, this play on words combining 'Joe' and 'over' became a recurring theme in the comments.

It’s jover Jill I’m the captain now — EJ Trifari (@Mistboy223) July 8, 2024

Some users took a more satirical approach to current political discussions. @ceciliamt22 suggested, "He's sick of people telling him to step down," referencing ongoing debates about Biden's age and fitness for office. The meme also inspired some darkly humorous responses. @BPadlow sarcastically commented, "just let him do it. we need prez who openly mueders ppl in daylight hours in the park."

what a crazy end to his legacy that would be — Matt (@ThinkWiselyMatt) July 8, 2024

Fashion wasn't forgotten in the mix of reactions. @ConradCostals playfully pleaded, "« Noooo Joe, not the Dolce&Gabbana lemon dress Joeeeeee »" imagining the First Lady's designer outfit being at risk. Some users tied the meme to existing internet jokes about the President. @WesleyR58283701 wrote, "This is what he meant by Dark Brandon coming back," referencing a popular meme that portrays Biden as a more aggressive, determined version of himself.

He hit her with the pic.twitter.com/TfWct5bGbJ — ☀️🏝🦩 Chris 🏝🦩☀️ ⓥ (@achris_tweets) July 8, 2024

The discussion even veered into the technical aspects of firearms. @graybumblebee commented, "I was gonna say that the gun being a Glock 18 makes this even funnier, but now that I think about it I think Joe could handle the recoil." The combination of humor and gun knowledge made the meme even more appealing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Even though this meme is blowing up online, don’t forget it’s all during a super important election season. The First Lady has been aggressively promoting the President's campaign by visiting important states including Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, as per Fox News. Some Democrats have voiced concerns about President Biden's capacity to stay in the race throughout these events. The President and his family have often stated that they are totally committed to running for reelection in spite of these reservations.