On Tuesday night in New York City, Sophie Turner was seen having a ladies' night out with Joe Jonas' ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Blank Space singer and Game of Thrones star were seen on their way to a low-key meal with pals at Via Carota, grinning for the cameras. After Turner's recent split from husband Joe Jonas, she, along with Swift, looked to be in high spirits as they navigated a packed sidewalk.

Jonas' petition, acquired by RadarOnline earlier this month, claimed that the couple entered into a valid and enforceable prenuptial agreement in April 2019 and that the marriage is irretrievably broken. Turner, who has two children with him, tied the knot with Jonas in 2019, but the news of their shocking breakup emerged two weeks ago. The ex-couple released a statement on social media: "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but, truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

According to the Daily Mail, Turner, who was wearing a gray halter-style crop top with a deep V-neck, exposed her toned stomach. She put on a pair of belted, baggy pants in a dark gray color. On the other hand, Swift wore a rust-colored dress with a denim jacket that she left undone to showcase her early autumn fashion. She put on a pair of brown Reformation Nylah Nappa Knee Boots with a hefty heel. Her blonde hair was quickly combed into a short ponytail, and her famous bangs slid down over her forehead.

As per reports, Turner tried everything and put in extra effort to save her broken marriage after Jonas filed for divorce. A source informed OK Magazine, "Sophie had wanted Joe to wait until she was back in the States... Everyone could see Joe was unhappy and distracted, his brothers sat Joe down to talk about it in a mid-tour intervention. Sophie seems to have reluctantly accepted it, even if it does mean some painful discussions about custody arrangements and the practical inconvenience of both parents being based on different continents. It's an agonizing and painful situation."

The source further went on to say that 'distance' played a huge factor in their separation: "Distance was a huge factor as Joe has been busy on tour, and Sophie has been spending most of her time in the U.K. They have been incredibly unhappy and not on the same page while Joe's been touring. Sophie agreed that they have grown apart and have different priorities."

Prior to meeting Turner, Jonas dated Taylor Swift in 2008, but their relationship didn't last long. Taylor went on Ellen shortly after the breakup and said that Jonas had ended things with her following a 25-second phone conversation. She said at the time, "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

