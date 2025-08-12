Joe Biden’s Daughter Ashley Dumps Hubby With a Parting Shot

Joe Biden’s daughter is officially single, and she’s letting the world know she’s feeling just fine about it.

Ashley Biden, 44, has filed for divorce from her husband of more than 13 years, plastic surgeon Dr. Howard Krein, and she managed to sneak in a not-so-subtle parting message on social media the very same day.

According to court records, the split became official on paper Monday, when the former first daughter filed her divorce papers in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. While divorce records aren’t public in Philadelphia, The NY Post confirmed the filing, which was first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

And if anyone was wondering how Ashley’s taking it, her Instagram Story made things crystal clear. She posted a shot of herself strolling through a park, giving the camera a big thumbs-up, all while Beyoncé’s anthem Freedom played in the background. That wasn’t all — she added a pointed quote for good measure: “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”

Translation: This chapter is closed, and she’s moving on.

Ashley and Krein’s love story began back in 2010, when her late brother, Beau Biden, played matchmaker. Things moved quickly from there. Krein, now in his mid-50s, proposed in dramatic fashion — on a cliff in Big Sur, California, in late 2011, after getting permission from “Pop,” aka then–Vice President Joe Biden.

“This is the right guy,” Joe Biden said proudly at the time. “And he’s getting a helluva woman.”

They tied the knot in June 2012 in Greenville, Delaware, at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church — the same place Ashley was baptized — with around 200 friends and family in attendance. It was a picture-perfect political wedding, complete with plenty of VIP guests.

Over the years, Ashley kept a relatively low profile compared to her famous father and late brother. Krein, meanwhile, built a successful career as a plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist, even advising Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign on COVID-19 medical matters.

The couple never had children, and details about what led to their breakup are under wraps. But Ashley’s upbeat social media posts make it clear she’s not wallowing in heartbreak. Instead, she’s embracing the “new life, new beginnings” she teased to her followers.

For now, she’s staying tight-lipped publicly, letting her music choices and carefully chosen quotes do the talking. Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” with its lyrics about breaking chains and finding liberation, felt like more than just a catchy song — it was a soundtrack to her next chapter.

Krein has yet to publicly comment on the split. As for Ashley, she appears ready to start fresh, both personally and publicly. And judging from her Monday mood, she’s doing it on her own terms.

One thing’s for sure: if the thumbs-up photo is any indication, she’s not looking back.