Joe Biden Visits Childhood Home in PA, But Critics Tell Him to ‘Do America a Favor and Stay There'

While the White House serves as the official residence for all US presidents, their upbringing is as diverse, spanning from rural farms to luxurious mansions. Before assuming office as the 46th President, Joe Biden called Washington, D.C., his home, but his roots extend back to a Colonial residence in Scranton, PA, nestled within the Green Ridge neighborhood, as reported by People. Recently, Biden returned to his childhood home in Pennsylvania, a significant reminder of his journey. However, amid this sentimental visit, several supporters of Donald Trump took to the internet to criticize Biden.

Biden took to X to share a video and wrote, "I got to visit my childhood home in Scranton for the first time since I became president. I’ll never forget where I came from." But several Trump supporters mocked him; one user wrote, "You should do America a favor and stay there," while another one added, "You can just stay there until Donald Trump takes office next January. It’ll do less damage." Another user wrote, "As a Pennsylvanian, we would love to forget where you came from. You do not represent our values. We are actively registering voters in Pennsylvania that are going to vote against you. If anyone needs help registering to vote, please message me."

Apply for Creed's job at Dunder Mifflin instead of running for president. — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) June 4, 2024

A fourth user took a dig at him and said, "If the stories you heard around that table shaped your presidency then they must’ve been about the Great Depression." Another user chimed in and said, "You forget where you came from literally every time you speak. This is evidenced by the story changing literally every time you try to tell it. On the plus side, you're like a "choose your own adventure" book in that we get a new story every single time you open your mouth." A user also confidently claimed, "You already did, and Pennsylvania is going to send you back to your basement this November!"

You can just stay there until Donald Trump takes office next January. It’ll do less damage — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) June 4, 2024

The same video was also shared on his Instagram, where he was criticized yet again. One person said, "You're so far from the truth it's disgusting," while another person added, "Funny thing is no one like you in Scranton." Meanwhile, in the video of the house, Biden could be heard saying, "For the first time since I became president, I got to visit the house in Scranton, PA, where I lived as a kid. Things were tight growing up. We lived in this house with my grandparents and three kids. The stories I heard around this kitchen table, shaped who I am as a person and as President."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

He added, "Here in this kitchen, my mom taught me to stand up for myself and others and to treat everyone with dignity and respect. The last time I was in this house, was on Election Day in 2020. The family that owns it now invited me to sign the wall and I wrote, 'From this house to the White House, with the grace of God.' I've traveled a long way from Scranton, PA, but I've never forgotten where I came from. Scranton PA will always be my home." According to The Daily Mail, Biden, along with his siblings, lived with his maternal grandparents in a middle-class home when his father faced financial difficulties.