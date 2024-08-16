Joe Biden Takes a Swing, Gives Donald Trump a New Nickname in Fiery Speech

POTUS Joe Biden levied fresh criticism against former President Donald Trump. At a recent White House event, Biden announced a new nickname for his political rival— "Donald Dump." During a speech about cutting prescription drug costs, Biden asserted, "The guy we're running against, what's his name? Donald Dump, or Donald whatever? They want to get rid of this, what we passed."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

This was Biden's first joint appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris after dropping out of the 2024 presidential run. People were excited, with many yelling "Thank you, Joe!" throughout the event. Biden did not stop with nicknaming Trump. He also criticized Republican policies. "Let me tell you what our Project 2025 is," he began, citing, "Beat the hell out of them!"

JUST NOW: President Biden purposely referred to Donald Trump as “Donald Dump.”



President Biden has zero f*cks left to give!! pic.twitter.com/p5kNXHm1QD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 15, 2024

His emphatic remarks touched on healthcare issues. He criticized Republicans for impeding Democrats' efforts to collaborate with pharmaceutical corporations. Biden underlined the need for affordable healthcare and shared a personal tale. "Years ago I had two craniotomies because I had an aneurysm. My bill if I didn't have insurance, was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Well, guess what? It matters."

President Biden: The other guy, what’s his name? Donald Dump? He wants to get rid of our law lowering prescription drug costs pic.twitter.com/9fuS3suFnw — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 15, 2024

He also addressed the elephant in the room— his age. At 81, he has faced criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, who believed he is too old for office. "I served in the Senate for 270 years," he told the audience. "I know I only look 40, but I'm a little bit older." He reflected on his early political career, noting, "I was only 29 when I got elected. Now I'm too damn old." This self-deprecating humor seemed to connect with the audience.

I wouldn't be upset if #DonaldDump is trending on Twitter for the next few days. As a show of thanks to President Biden, I think we should make that happen!



pic.twitter.com/0Uozn6ZqlV — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) August 15, 2024

Biden and Harris delivered a united front at the gathering. The Vice President, who is now the Democratic presidential nominee, showered praise on her boss. "I could speak all afternoon about the person that I'm standing on stage with," Harris said. She referred to Biden as "the most extraordinary human being, an American, and a leader." Biden returned the compliment, expressing his confidence in Harris' potential as a future president. "She'll make one hell of a president!" he cried, prompting tremendous applause, according to The Daily Beast.

The event was all about what the administration has done for healthcare— the deal they made with big drug companies who agreed to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare. Biden deemed the same a personal victory and said, "I thank God that in the last three months I was president of the United States, I was able to finally get done what I tried to get done when I was a young senator [at] 30 years old," as per HuffPost. The event signaled a shift in Biden's role— a passionate supporter of Harris and Democratic policies.