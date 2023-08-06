will.i.am Says Britney Has Some Mind-Blowing Ideas, “Her Next Project Will Crush It”

Britney Spears' musical career became secondary as her longstanding battle to get back power and privacy from her father, James Spears, took over most of her energy. However, her fans can now finally rejoice as she's released a new single in collaboration with American rapper will.i.am. The rapper claimed Spears is brimming with creative ideas.

Her latest track, Mind Your Business, featuring Will.i.am, dropped on Friday, July 21, 2023. It's the second song after Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship finally terminated on November 12, 2021, reported TMZ. She's now in a great creative space, and the rapper claimed it's a good reason to expect more music from her.

The track was a surprise to her fans because she didn't announce any new music releases in a long time. will.i.am acknowledged that most of the songs had been recorded in 2013. So they figured this was the right time to work on the editing and post-production work and release the tracks.

The song contains a message closely related to Spears's unpleasant history with paparazzi and her general feeling of losing all privacy, but the rapper said she isn't the only focal point of the track. He added that celebrities aren't the only ones whose private lives are invaded; hence, this issue transcends public figures.

He also discussed if the fans can expect future collaborations; it's yet to be determined. This is their fourth collab. But he ensured that Spears was as invested in music as she was before, which was proved when she gave inputs and suggestions during the making of Mind Your Business.

He believes she'll definitely crush it because the 41-year-old singer has a lot of unreleased material. He said, "She had ideas and an idea factory. I can only imagine that Britney is sitting on a plethora of songs that she has done with different producers," per NME.

will.i.am continued, "I am pretty sure that she and Pharrell have stuff that is unreleased. No artist that is that prolific, that is an ideation machine, doesn't have a plethora of stuff." And he's certain she is likely to enter the studio space to drop another smashing hit.

"The moment she goes to a studio and focuses on a record, you know it's going to be earth-shattering. It's going to be earth-shattering because there are not that many people that have been through what she has been through that are going to help folks who are in similar situations," he added.

The 48-year-old rapper concluded, "Maybe she's going to want to dig in the past or maybe, just maybe, she would want to start fresh, but whatever it is, it is going to be amazing. I know it." Earlier this month, the pop singer announced details of her long-awaited memoir, titled: The Woman In Me.

Gallery Books Will Publish Britney Spears's Memoir This Fall https://t.co/aXxo77sfWg pic.twitter.com/wmYdSqrPkH — Publishers Weekly (@PublishersWkly) July 12, 2023

"It's coming, my story, on my terms… at last. Are you ready?" Spears wrote in a social media post. Fans can expect the memoir to illuminate "the enduring power of music and love and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms," promises a press release from Gallery Books, as per PEOPLE.

The publisher teased, "It is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

