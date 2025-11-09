Joe Biden Sparks Concern as He Appears With Head Bandage, Opens Up About Cancer Battle

Former President Joe Biden attended the Nebraska Democratic Party’s annual Ben Nelson Gala in Omaha, Nebraska, as a prominent speaker. However, what also caught the public’s attention was the bandage on his head. He also discussed the cancer battle and the effect it has had on him as well as on his family. He addressed the people concerning the national elections and also reflected on the campaign messages, which were based on supporting the middle class and promoting equality.
He didn’t talk about politics only, and also reflected on his family’s battle against cancer, which isn’t a new thing, and opened up about his recent diagnosis with the deadly disease. He had a fresh bandage on his head and said, “Cancer hits every family. It’s hit my family hard.”
Got to catch up with my friend and the best president of our lifetimes, President Joe Biden, earlier today in Omaha. He looked great—sharp, optimistic, and fired up ahead of tonight's event with Nebraska Democrats.
Be sure to tune in for the livestream tonight and listen to what a
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 7, 2025
He also discussed how his son, Beau, was affected by cancer: “When the love of my life, my oldest son, the attorney general of the state of Delaware – who should’ve been the president, not me – volunteered to go to Iraq for a year, didn’t have to, he came back with stage four glioblastoma because he lived in a burn pit just like those guys did on 9/11, and he died.”, according to the Express US.
President Joe Biden didn't just show up to support Nebraska Democrats last night — he helped them reach their fundraising goal for local charities with a personal $1,000 donation. That's just Joe — always willing to lend a hand and help his fellow man.
That’s just Joe — always willing to lend a hand and help his fellow man. 🇺🇸@TheCD2Elector pic.twitter.com/sEMElZ5V1f
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 8, 2025
Biden himself has been diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer, and in August, he had Mohs surgery. It is a medical procedure that determines the depth of skin cancer spread. At the event, he featured a white gauze bandage on his head. As the 46th president carried on with his remarks, he also talked about his personal journey, which includes a cancer diagnosis.
“When you get that research they’re doing, when they diagnose it – in my case, I just had prostate cancer – when you finish that round of treatment, you get to ring that bell at the end of each treatment,” he said. “Well, thank God for the doctors and nurses and incredible breakthroughs we’re making in cancer research,” he continued.
He apparently showed his optimism on the medical community; however, he also talked about the actions of Trump‘s administration with the President and his Republican allies for “cutting government funding for health care, making it more expensive.” He simply questioned, “Why in God’s name are they doing this?”. Biden suspects that it is just a strategy of the Republicans for financing tax cuts for the “wealthiest people in America,” And no comment was made concerning the bandage on his head. People are hoping for his speedy recovery, and he will likely come out of this soon.