Joe Biden Sparks Concern as He Appears With Head Bandage, Opens Up About Cancer Battle

Former President Joe Biden attended the Nebraska Democratic Party’s annual Ben Nelson Gala in Omaha, Nebraska, as a prominent speaker. However, what also caught the public’s attention was the bandage on his head. He also discussed the cancer battle and the effect it has had on him as well as on his family. He addressed the people concerning the national elections and also reflected on the campaign messages, which were based on supporting the middle class and promoting equality.

He didn’t talk about politics only, and also reflected on his family’s battle against cancer, which isn’t a new thing, and opened up about his recent diagnosis with the deadly disease. He had a fresh bandage on his head and said, “Cancer hits every family. It’s hit my family hard.”

Got to catch up with my friend and the best president of our lifetimes, President @JoeBiden, earlier today in Omaha. He looked great—sharp, optimistic, and fired up ahead of tonight’s event with @NebraskaDems. Be sure to tune in for the livestream tonight and listen to what a… pic.twitter.com/9ONtFAkQxd — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 7, 2025

He also discussed how his son, Beau, was affected by cancer: “When the love of my life, my oldest son, the attorney general of the state of Delaware – who should’ve been the president, not me – volunteered to go to Iraq for a year, didn’t have to, he came back with stage four glioblastoma because he lived in a burn pit just like those guys did on 9/11, and he died.”, according to the Express US.