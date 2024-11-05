Joe Biden Says Donald Trump And MAGA Supporters Deserve a 'Smack in the A**' in Bizarre Rant

After the 'garbage' comment, Joe Biden launches another fresh attack against Donald Trump and his MAGA diehards at a campaign event on Saturday, October 2. During the last leg of events before the 2024 elections, POTUS spoke to members of a local carpenters' union in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and ranted about how he'd like to "smack" Trump and his supporters "in the a**."

Donald Trump supporters gather outside of an arena in Manchester before a scheduled evening rally by Trump. Image Source: Photo by Spencer Platt | Getty Images

During his speech, the commander-in-chief insisted that in his old Scranton neighborhood, they'd have resorted to violence for people like Trump and his loyalists, "There's one more thing Trump and his Republican friends want to do," Biden began. "They want another giant tax cut for the wealthy. Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it's macho guy."

He continued, "I tell you what, man, when I was in Scranton, I used to, we used to have a little trouble going down The Plot once in a while. From Green Ridge. But I'm serious," Biden gritted his teeth and clenched his fists before saying that "these are the kind of guys you'd like to smack in the ass!" per New York Post.

Joe Biden just said Republicans “are the kind of guys you'd like to smack in the ass”



Uhhh… what?



Is he taking Tim Walz’s lines now? pic.twitter.com/r5mQNbTCGM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 2, 2024

Biden's savage remark was followed after he informed the crowd about what's at stake this November should Trump return to the White House. "They [Republicans] want to get rid of [growing the economy.] Why? Cheaper labor overseas," asserting that the former real-estate mogul has plans to favor fellow entrepreneurs with tax cuts and help the rich get richer insisting that the working class will suffer under his presidency.

The intense emotions come after Biden was recently in the news for calling Trump supporters "garbage." After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made controversial comments about Puerto Rico, calling it a "floating island of garbage" during a Trump rally, the 81-year-old responded to Hinchcliffe's racist comments during a call with the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino.

He said, "In my home state of Delaware, [Puerto Ricans] they're good, decent honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters… his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American." His words caused a storm in the MAGA world, with Trump diehards leaving no stone unturned to trash Biden by wearing garbage bags and Trump himself driving a trash truck while heading for a Wisconsin rally.

.@POTUS referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as “garbage.”



Transcript: pic.twitter.com/4ocg36lDNw — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 30, 2024

After massive backlash, Andrew Bates, a senior deputy press secretary at the White House, shared a screenshot of POTUS' transcript which rendered the quote with an apostrophe, reading "supporter's" rather than "supporters," citing that Biden was calling Hinchcliffe's rhetoric as "garbage" and not Trump or the Americans who are supporting him, per HuffPost.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

Additionally, Biden personally addressed the controversy on X, formerly Twitter, clarifying, "Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."