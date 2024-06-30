Joe Biden Just Couldn't Escape These Plastic Surgery Rumors Over The Years

Joe Biden's age and signs of growing old have caused him enough damage. But this is not all. The President continues to be the subject of various plastic surgery rumors, with several noting that his wrinkles and hairline seem to be tampered with. According to The U.S. Sun, the POTUS' teeth and jawline have also made it to the headlines for undeniable changes over the years.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool

In the book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, the Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender detailed how Biden's opponent Donald Trump openly stated, "Biden had an awful facelift. Bernie was sharp, and Warren was nasty but a good debater," as reported by Fox News. The former president even stated, "I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery [for] if he is going to cover it up," as he attacked Biden.

Seeming to confirm these claims Dr. Barry Cohen, a Washington, DC-area plastic surgeon, stated, "Without any question, Joe Biden had hair transplants. In fact, he had bad plugs years ago. Subsequently, he filled in his frontal hairline to camouflage the bad 'Barbie dollesque' plugs. I suspect he has regular Botox and probably filler. If he had a facelift, he needs another," as per Washington Examiner back in 2019.

According to the media Joe Biden looks different as he ages because he spent a fortune on plastic surgery.



Is that why he looks nothing like he did when was VP? pic.twitter.com/9LY5k340Dr — RareImagery 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) April 10, 2024

The plastic surgery rumors have continued to hit the President over the past decades. Back in 2008, Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj, of the Aesthetic Institute had raised his suspicion over the then-politician's change in appearance. "It appears that he had some sort of ‘Lateral Brow/Eyelid Lift.’ Whether it be a string lift or a formal surgical lift, [it’s] hard to say. But I would bet on some kind of lateral brow lift with strings or a non-invasive technique. He definitely had Botox in the forehead region," the doctor concluded per NY Post.

I don't understand people who say Joe Biden is a mask. Don't they understand how plastic surgery works?! pic.twitter.com/8rTJZQ4yDR — Deborah Lynnette (@Buisnitch) May 7, 2024

Biden's spokesperson had then scoffed at such reports and condemned the arguments by saying, "I don’t know how to say no firmly enough. Absolutely not. That’s not a misdiagnosis, that’s called malpractice. Completely untrue, completely unsubstantiated, completely stupid, and I’d remind Dr. Slupchynskyj that the last doctor who made a diagnosis based on something he saw on television was Bill Frist and it cost him his credibility." Another MCAN blog from 2023 pointed out that Biden may have undergone a hair transplant surgery. "We feel like Joe Biden has had some work on his wrinkles, it may involve a facelift or some other non-surgical procedures," the blog claimed.

Definitely has had chin augmentation surgery — DR (@jdavidrogers) June 16, 2024

"When we look at his pictures, we also get the feeling that he has done something with his teeth; porcelain veneers. We believe that Biden has undergone a hair transplant to have his youthful look," it claimed further. In another bizarre report by OK Magazine, Dr. Steven Davis asserted, back in 2020, "Joe Biden definitely had a facelift. After reviewing photos over the years the scars along the ear cartilage (tragus) are being pulled outward... most likely at least a year or so old." Such claims have continued to mar Biden, even though he has not addressed the same.