Jimmy Kimmel’s Latest ‘Tiny’ Joke About Donald Trump Would Not Sit Well With Ex-Prez

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has no problem making fun of former President Donald Trump. But in his most recent series of insults, he ventured into a ground that Trump has always found irritating, taking a particularly sharp turn. Kimmel was mocking Trump after the former President owned up to having a gun at his probation hearing ahead of the hush money sentencing, HuffPost reported.

Three weapons were possessed by the first-ever convicted former President; two were turned in to the NYPD in March of last year, while the third was 'lawfully moved to Florida.' Following his indictment last year, Trump's gun license was briefly suspended, but now, after the historic guilty verdict against him, it is scheduled to be revoked.

“Why does he even have a gun? He’s surrounded by the Secret Service. Maybe he’s trying to protect himself from the windmills out there trying to kill him,” Kimmel joked, mocking the business mogul's earlier tirade against windmills. “How would a gun even work with those tiny fingers? Giving Trump a gun is like giving a dog a saxophone,” the late-night host said mockingly, implying the former President has small hands, a claim Trump has previously rallied against quite strongly.

The Trump-has-small-hands lore goes back over three decades. In fact, Vanity Fair magazine editor Graydon Carter called Trump a 'short-fingered vulgarian' in Spy magazine more than 30 years ago. Carter said in a November 2015 Vanity Fair editor's letter that he authored the 1988 Sky magazine statement 'just to drive him a little bit crazy'—and it still does, according to Carter.

"Like so many bullies, Trump has the skin of gossamer," Carter wrote in November. "To this day, I receive the occasional envelope from Trump. There is always a photo of him—generally a tear sheet from a magazine. On all of them he has circled his hand in gold Sharpie in a valiant effort to highlight the length of his fingers," Carter wrote.

Image Source: Getty Images | David Dee Delgado

"I almost feel sorry for the poor fellow because, to me, the fingers still look abnormally stubby," Carter wrote, mocking Trump. Moreover, Trump's 2016 presidential rival, GOP leader Marco Rubio, famously poked fun at Trump in front of a large crowd, annoying the President off to no end. Trump would not stop talking about how huge his hands were in an interview that year, describing them as 'normal, good size, great, and slightly large, actually,' per Vanity Fair.

In a nationally broadcast Republican debate the same month, Trump even went so far as to defend the size of his hands—and, implicitly, his reproductive organ. He didn't stop even after taking over the White House. The former President seized the chance to show off the size of his hands while volunteering to help feed people impacted by Hurricane Harvey at a relief facility in Houston in 2017: “My hands are too big!”