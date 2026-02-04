Jimmy Kimmel Suggested This Unhinged Award to “Beat” Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel is perhaps one of the most skilled entertainment hosts at roasting celebrities, influencers, and political figures. His most recent roast, aimed at President Donald Trump, is part of an ongoing feud between the two. Kimmel has made several sharp remarks about the president in the past, but this latest one has both supporters and critics waiting for Trump’s response.

In a new segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he began by discussing the Epstein files that were released on January 30, 2026. He mentioned how badly Trump wanted the files to disappear — but they did not.

Kimmel also appeared to pick up on what he described as another familiar tactic used by Trump, which he shared during his monologue. He said, “To distract us, right now one of the things he’s doing is suing everybody.” Kimmel was referring to Trump’s demand for $1 billion in damages from Harvard University and an article published by The New York Times about the allegedly dropped charges.

I don’t have any words to describe Donald Trump after watching this. Thank you, Jimmy Kimmel. pic.twitter.com/Be6deSC37L — Rachel H (@RachelH588) February 4, 2026

Noticing the dilemma between Harvard and Trump, Kimmel suggested what he called an “easy way” out of the problem: an award. Kimmel did not propose any conventional honor; instead, it was something far more unorthodox. The entertainment host said, “Just give him award for his magnificent brain or p—-, and this all goes away.”

He did not stop at just a comment. Kimmel also shared with the audience a physical representation of what the award would look like and became more specific about its design. It appeared that Kimmel took into account Trump’s affinity for gold when creating it.

The award was a mashup of a brain atop an eggplant, an apparent innuendo. Beneath it, a plaque read, “The Donald J. Trump P—- Brain Prize.” Kimmel claimed the award would resolve the issue involving the POTUS.

Kimmel then turned the tables on Harvard, taking a jab at the institution’s problem-solving abilities. He sarcastically asked, “I thought you guys are supposed to be geniuses over there?” With that, he ended his monologue and moved on to other matters involving the MAGA leader.

The White House has not yet responded to Kimmel’s latest remarks. It remains to be seen whether Trump will respond publicly or take further action following the comments.

Ana Navarro: “Donald Trump is going to end up regretting he picked on Don Lemon the same way he should be regretting he picked on Jimmy Kimmel because they now have more viewers, more followers, more people rooting for them. The charges against Don are stupid, moronic lies by Pam… pic.twitter.com/iE4MHBdOru — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 3, 2026

Recently, The View host Ana Navarro shared her thoughts on Trump allegedly targeting Kimmel. During a conversation on the show’s Behind the Table segment, she suggested that Trump’s feud with Kimmel would backfire.

Navarro said, “He (Trump) should be regretting that picked on Kimmel…” The host explained that the more Trump calls out the entertainment host, the more viewers Kimmel’s show is likely to attract.

In other words, Kimmel and his show are benefiting from increased viewership and ratings in the aftermath of the feud. Whether Trump chooses to ignore the criticism or respond publicly remains to be seen.