Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump Over His Dumbest Topics to Pick on Harris: "Even Fox News Cut Him Off"

As Kamala Harris became the new Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential elections, she also became the latest target of her opponent, Donald Trump, who has a record of taking to social media to slam those who he disapproves of. In his latest attack, Trump accused Harris of lying about working at McDonalds in the 80s. Harris has often shared instances of her summer gig at the fast food chain when she was in college. In response, late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, mocked Trump's obsession with Harris during his Monday show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

As reported by Decider, Kimmel said, “Donald Trump was actually here in L.A. over the weekend, he had some charity – no, not charity, what am I thinking? – he had some fundraising events. The scam burglar doubled down on one of his favorite new lines of attack.” Subsequently, Kimmel played a clip of Trump criticizing Harris during his fundraiser at Rancho Palos Verdes, to prove his point. In the video, Trump said, “She never worked at McDonald’s. It’s a lie. She said she stood over those french fries when they were being fried. It was so tough for her. She never worked there. She’s a liar, she’s a liar," as reported by HuffPost.

Amused, Kimmel said, “You can see how personal this one is for him. I don’t even know why he says she’s lying about this. Who would lie about working in McDonald’s other than to say, ‘I never worked at McDonald’s?'” He continued, “Trump went on and on, rambling about the dumbest, nothing topics, to the point where even Fox News had to cut him off." Contrary to what Harris claimed, a social media post from August featured a photo of Harris next to a McDonald's sign. The text in the post read, "McDonald's Corporate has come forth and said they have no record whatsoever of Kamala Harris ever working at any of their locations."

I worked at @McDonalds when I was a student, doing french fries and ice cream. There wasn't a family relying on me to pay the bills — but that's the reality for too many workers today. Proud to stand with @SEIU today for livable wages and a safe working environment. pic.twitter.com/essu9q63JF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 14, 2019

As reported by USA Today, it added, "When even McDonald’s wants nothing to do with you. It’s time to throw in the towel!" However, it's still unclear if the post is true or an attempt at misinformation. Harris has often talked about working at McDonald's, and her campaign recently mentioned it in a political ad. In one of her posts on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, I worked at @McDonalds when I was a student, doing french fries and ice cream. There wasn't a family relying on me to pay the bills — but that's the reality for too many workers today."

Two middle-class kids.



One, a daughter of Oakland, California, who was raised by a working mother and had a summer job at McDonald’s.



The other, a son of the Nebraska plains, who spent summers on the farm.



Only in America is it possible that the two of us would be… pic.twitter.com/le6xrf55E0 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

She added, "Proud to stand with @SEIU today for livable wages and a safe working environment." In another post, she shared a photo of herself with Tim Walz and wrote, "Two middle-class kids. One, a daughter of Oakland, California, who was raised by a working mother and had a summer job at McDonald’s. The other, a son of the Nebraska plains, who spent summers on the farm. Only in America is it possible that the two of us would be running together all the way to the White House." Even though those posts have stirred speculations, McDonald's hasn't said anything to confirm or deny Harris' past association with the brand.