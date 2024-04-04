Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump's Latest Attack on Biden: "He Should Be Ashamed Of This"

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back in his criticism of Donald Trump’s attack on President Joe Biden. Trump’s frequent referral of Biden as "Crooked Joe" on his Truth Social platform drew a sharp backlash from Kimmel, who called it an upsetting move. According to HuffPost, Kimmel exclaimed, “Crooked was his nickname for Hillary, all right? It was ‘Crooked Hillary’ and you can’t just reassign a nickname. You can’t have Magic Johnson and Magic Larry Bird. It doesn’t work like that. This is just lazy Donald Trumping is what it is. I know he’s not ashamed of anything, he should at least be ashamed of this.”

Trump's use of "Crooked Hillary" during the 2016 campaign was well-known, but he claimed last year to retire the nickname for Clinton and use "Beautiful Hillary" instead, reserving "Crooked" for Biden. As reported by Variety, this wasn’t the first time Kimmel slammed Trump for his opinions. Last month during the Oscars, Kimmel read aloud a social media post of Trump attacking him.

JUST IN: Jimmy Kimmel reads a post to the audience at the Oscars that Donald Trump made on TRUTH about his performance as a host.



Here was the post:



“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too… pic.twitter.com/7XJQTFH0Zk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 11, 2024

Trump wrote, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars? His opening was that of a less-than-average person trying too hard to be something that he is not and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed-up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Stephanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years– Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them? Maybe their audience and TV ratings will return from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Zach Gibson

Kimmel responded by mocking Trump's remarks, “Blah, blah, blah…Okay, now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on TruthSocial. Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still— isn’t it past your jail time?” In another incident, Kimmel took a jab at Trump by comparing Kate Middleton to Melania Trump. He quipped, “This shows you how different it is in the UK– Kate goes missing for a few weeks, the whole country goes berserk. Meanwhile, we haven’t seen Melania since 2021.”

Additionally, earlier in March, when Trump referred to himself as "Honest Don" in a social media post, Kimmel ridiculed the Republican frontrunner, “He’s giving himself nicknames now. There are so many nicknames that would be better than Honest Don. Genghis Don, Don the Con, Donnie D-Cups, Danye West, Donald Duck the Draft, Kim Don Un, and Man-Boob Mussolini. Any of those would be better than Honest Don. Is there anything sadder than giving yourself a nickname at 1:30 a.m.?” Kimmel continued, “'Honest’ is Abe Lincoln’s nickname. Even his nickname ‘Honest’ is stolen,” as per The Wrap.