Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump Over Iran Strike—’Now There’s Nothing Good About Him’

Jimmy Kimmel is at it again, roasting President Donald Trump in a scathing monologue. The feud between them continues, with Kimmel calling out Trump’s Operation “Epic Fury.” He also revealed why any goodwill he once had toward Trump is now gone.

During a new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the TV host didn’t miss the chance to bring up America’s war with Iran. Most notably, he referenced Trump’s recent military operation, which has raised tensions in the Middle East.

Interestingly, Kimmel often waits until later in his monologue to mention Trump. This time, however, he brought him up from the start. Kimmel reflected on how the last time the show aired, there was no war — and now there is one.

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump Over Iran Attack: ‘Operation Epsteino Distracto’ | Video https://t.co/RWlWLE3Gyy — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 3, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel recalled the one thing he once said was good about Donald Trump: keeping America out of wars. “Now there’s nothing good about him — zero,” Kimmel said, before roasting Trump’s actions with a reference to Star Wars.

Movie references aside, Kimmel shifted gears. He commented on the military strike that reportedly killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The TV host joked that Trump could have taken out Iran’s leader by simply “slamming the door” in his face. After the laughter subsided, Kimmel pivoted to the subject of distraction — a tactic he has long accused Trump of using.

This time, Kimmel made a reference to Harry Potter while bringing up Operation “Epic Fury.” He noted that the Pentagon-announced name was not its alleged original title. “It’s different from its original title, ‘Operation Epstino Distracto,’” Kimmel quipped.

The audience cheered as Kimmel referenced the Epstein files, suggesting that Trump still bears responsibility for addressing them. He also mocked the president for watching the military strike from a makeshift room at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Vanilla Ice performs “Ninja Rap 2” at Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago Club. pic.twitter.com/hxLAWwO5cI — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 1, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel drew a contrast with what happened at Mar-a-Lago’s New Year’s Eve party on December 31, 2025, recalling that it was the same spot where Vanilla Ice had performed alongside the mascots of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Kimmel also criticized the Trump administration’s push for secrecy during the highly complex military strike.

He shared a photo from that day featuring Trump and his administration in a room surrounded by black curtains. Kimmel dryly commented, “Don’t worry, I’m sure these fabric curtains are totally soundproof.”

Kimmel also highlighted another surprising detail: in the same photo, a map of American-Iranian targets was clearly visible. He then turned to the audience and jokingly urged them to give the Trump administration the benefit of the doubt — apparently because, in Kimmel’s view, they weren’t usually “sloppy.”

President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026 pic.twitter.com/OfnMkmBZ8G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

The rest of his monologue continued to sharply roast Trump’s actions amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Trump and Kimmel actively feud on social media. Representatives of Trump often slam the TV host’s comments in separate statements.

However, the Trump administration has not yet responded to Kimmel’s recent comments on his show. But we might expect a late-night Truth Social rant from Trump himself. It would likely feature Kimmel’s comments about him and maybe a threat to have him cancelled, again. This is given the President’s record in responding to criticism or ridicule.