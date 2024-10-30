Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald and Melania Trump’s 'Smoldering' Chemistry After Awkward Kiss at Rally

After taking a week off, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show on Monday and mocked Donald Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden. Kimmel who has a long history of taking jabs at the former President highlighted an awkward moment between Donald and his wife, Melania Trump. Kimmel joked, “Melania Trump made a rare appearance in compliance with section 3, subsection 2.7 of her prenuptial agreement.” He sarcastically added, “Look at the way these two lovebirds interact with each other. Their chemistry, it’s positively smoldering.”

Trump's NUTTIEST Rally of All Time at Madison Square Garden. All the stars were there including Trump’s Lawyer Alina Habba, Hulk Hogan, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Dr. Phil, Rudy Giuliani, Melania Trump, Trump basked in the glow of the Garden. #Kimmel #Trump #Circus #2024election pic.twitter.com/NSzWLlKkHs — R. Algill (@drAlAgill) October 29, 2024

Kimmel then aired a clip from the rally showing Donald leaning in to kiss Melania on the lips, only for her to dodge and go for a more formal peck on the cheek. He quipped, “To me, there’s nothing more beautiful than watching a man and his wife try not to smudge each other’s Bronson cream.” According to the Daily Beast, Kimmel also poked fun at Donald's overall tone at the Sunday rally, describing it as “ugly, mean, hateful, racist, antisemitic, and stupid.”

Trump takes stage at his Madison Square Garden Rally introduced by Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/T7H6mLoG4r — IamLegend 🇺🇸 (@DarkSideAdvcate) October 27, 2024

Subsequently, Kimmel switched to trolling Dr. Phil, who voiced support for Donald during the rally, despite previously describing him as a narcissist on Kimmel’s show in 2015. Playing a recent clip of Dr. Phil dismissing the celebrity endorsements of Vice President Kamala Harris, arguing, “Celebrities don’t know anything about policies or politics,” Kimmel quipped, “Agreed. So then let’s not elect one for president.” He added, “He’s endorsing Donald Trump, right, from The Celebrity Apprentice?... Oprah’s Frankenstein monster has finally turned on us.”

From #Kimmel tonight of him calling out Dr. Phil’s hypocrisy for speaking at old Donnie’s nazi rally at MSG and jimmy played a clip of Phil on his late night show 9 years ago having a completely different take on him. https://t.co/BUpsM20bIE pic.twitter.com/QF48yXaKuY — Jay (@Jay_3085) October 29, 2024

Another key target was Tucker Carlson, whom Kimmel described as 'ferret-like.' He highlighted Carlson's recent support of Donald, despite previously being a staunch critique. He reminded the audience of a text Carlson sent on January 6, where he referred to Donald as a 'demonic force,' and claimed he hated him 'passionately'. In response, Kimmel stated, “That’s how life goes when you’re born with a bowtie instead of a spine.” He continued by sarcastically labeling Carlson’s unwavering allegiance 'a touching turnaround.'

Kimmel also went on to criticize fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s appearance at the rally, specifically his controversial comments about Puerto Rico, which he referred to as a "floating island of garbage.” Kimmel joked, “They really pissed off Puerto Ricans to the point where Bad Bunny had to get involved, and that’s when you know you’ve got a problem.” Bringing Donald’s past visit to Puerto Rico, he added, “Trump made such a mess with Puerto Ricans, they’re now throwing paper towels at him,” alluding to Donald’s infamous act of tossing paper towels to hurricane survivors in 2018.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

After a rundown of the bizarre cast, Kimmel deemed the rally “possibly the nuttiest Trump event of all time,” as reported by HuffPost. He wrapped up his commentary by comparing it to “a villain team-up to poison Gotham City’s water supply” and mocked other rally attendees like Rudy Giuliani, whom he dubbed 'Recount Dracula,' for his unorthodox rally behavior.