Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Key Moment When Even Laura Ingraham Pushed Back on Trump’s 'Load of Crap'

On Tuesday's episode of his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at former President Donald Trump after an awkward moment during a Fox News Q&A when even Laura Ingraham appeared to question Trump’s claims. The GOP frontrunner, who often makes controversial statements, falsely claimed that Hurricane Helene's timing was unusual because of its late occurrence in the season. Kimmel corrected this by pointing out that hurricane season extends through November.

Kimmel didn’t hold back, saying, “He is always, always, always wrong,” in reference to Trump’s inaccurate remarks. However, what stood out most to Kimmel was Ingraham’s subtle pushback during the segment. The Fox News host, typically one of Trump’s strongest media supporters, expressed doubt over some of Trump’s statements about the hurricane recovery efforts. Kimmel seized on this rare moment, humorously noting, “Even Laura Ingraham wasn’t buying this load of crap,” taking a jab at the usually aligned pair, as per HuffPost.

The exchange continued with Ingraham, who pushed back further when Trump attempted to politicize the natural disaster to attack Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump claimed that the Biden administration mishandled FEMA resources, accusing them of diverting disaster relief funds to undocumented immigrants, according to NBC News. Although these claims have been debunked, Trump persisted in his criticism, which Ingrahm pushed back on during the Fox Segment. As such, Kimmel mocked the Republican members, adding, “Laura is in trouble. Laura just lost her cabinet position as Secretary of McGridles."

Over the years, Kimmel has repeatedly mocked Trump on his show, especially during Trump’s presidency. For instance, Kimmel ridiculed Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes at his inauguration and frequently criticized his policies and behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump, on the other hand, has often lashed out at late-night hosts like Kimmel, complaining that he is 'as funny as a root canal.' From Saturday Night Live to Jimmy Fallon, the ex-president has shared more criticism of comedy and late-night talk show genres than most television critics.

It's also worth noting that their feud has been ongoing for some time now. Previously, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to criticize Kimmel’s joke at the 2024 Oscars. During the ceremony, Kimmel quipped, "Isn’t it past your jail time?" while taking aim at Trump, which prompted the GOP frontrunner to call Kimmel out on his social media platform.

Trump responded, "What a dope! His wife and agent begged him not to do it, and just before BEST PICTURE AWARD, yet. He suffers from TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. All of this on top of really bad rating for Jimmy, just like failing Bill Maher and the two clowns on CBS and NBC! NO TALENT EQUALS BAD RATINGS!!"

Three days ago, Kimmel once again mocked Trump for dwelling on the jokes, humorously stating via Instagram, "Thank you, former President Trump, for again reminding America that everyone laughed at you at the Oscars." The comedian added, "While the haters say you should be focused on the 'important' things, know that I appreciate you always including me and I look forward to visiting you often in jail."