Jimmy Kimmel Reacts To Epstein Tapes And That Intimate Moment Between Trump and Melania

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the popular comedian discussed the newly-released audio tapes of Jeffrey Epstein (recorded by journalist Michael Wolff) that details his relationship with Donald Trump. One of the most surprising claims, as Kimmel highlighted, was the disgraced financier’s assertion that Trump’s first intimate encounter with his wife Melania Trump happened aboard Epstein’s private plane. "If that’s not a storybook romance, I don’t know what is," Kimmel joked.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Davidoff Studios)

The tapes, recently released by The Daily Beast, feature Epstein discussing Trump, whom he described as his 'closest friend' for a decade. Epstein claimed he knew details about Trump’s personal life, including his treatment of others and alleged romantic escapades, describing him as a man with 'no moral compass.' Kimmel was stunned by the lack of public response to the revelations and stated, "We heard a bombshell audio tape in which Jeffrey Epstein says he was Trump’s ‘closest friend’ and shares a bunch of crazy stories—this barely moves the needle."

He added, "Remember when Mitt Romney went down because he put a dog carrier on the roof of his car? We just got a hundred hours of Jeffrey Epstein saying he and Trump were BFFs. I didn’t even get an alert about it on my phone." The late-night host went on to quote Epstein’s commentary about Trump’s lack of ethics. “Epstein said Trump told him he likes to have s*x with the wives of his best friends,” Kimmel recounted, adding, “Do you know what kind of lowlife you have to be for Jeffrey Epstein to say you have no moral compass? It’s like if R. Kelly got mad at you for leaving the toilet seat up.”

Kimmel also brought up a Fox News interview from June in which Trump was asked if he would consider declassifying documents related to Epstein. In the interview, Trump hesitated, replying, “You don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because there’s a lot of phony stuff in that whole world.” In response, Kimmel quipped, “Right, better to keep them locked up in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago."

Kimmel further remarked that "none of the many child welfare advocates who wear [Trump’s] hats" seemed to care about Epstein’s revelations, hinting that "the truth means almost nothing" to MAGA supporters. He added that if conspiracies like Pizzagate could capture attention, it was surprising that Epstein’s claims hadn’t. The host continued to poke fun at Trump’s relationship with Epstein and appealed to undecided voters to "imagine a world where they could wake up without hearing 'Donald' or 'Trump'" in the headlines. In his concluding remarks, he urged viewers to 'remove this cancerous polyp' from the national stage by casting their vote.