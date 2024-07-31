Jimmy Kimmel Proves His Prediction Correct, Declines to Host Oscars Next Year

The entertainment industry is in disbelief after Jimmy Kimmel made an unexpected decision. The late-night host has reportedly declined to present the annual Academy Awards the following year for reasons unknown. In the years 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024, Kimmel has set an impressive record for hosting the esteemed awards, according to The US Sun, 19.5 million people watched the 2024 Oscars, which is a record over the last four years. Ironically, the veteran comedian had stated, “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” while accepting the honors last year as per The Oscars Press.

Bill Kramer, Academy CEO told Variety in June, “We are lucky to have Jimmy, who helped create one of the best Oscars last year. John Mulaney also did an incredible job. All I will say is, with whomever hosts the show moving forward, we want to continue with this tone of celebration, respect, humor, and a great love of movies. We have some great options." Kimmel has presided over the ceremony four times, and he presently shares place in hosting responsibilities with Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. He also comes close to late comedian Johnny Carson who hosted the awards night five times.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter

Variety asked Kimmel in March if it was reasonable to presume that he would serve as the awards show's permanent host.“You assume I’ve been asked about next year,” he said. “Which is not a presumption I would ever make.” Kimmel possibly hinted at not returning when he said, “Maybe we should let Johnny have that number,” he stated referring to the late television host who presented the awards from 1979 to 1984. “I think it was also very different back then. I think it was more of a ‘show up and do a few jokes’ type of situation. I’m not necessarily focused on the numbers part of it.”

As per Variety, Kimmel has come under fire for his 'unfunny' and tepid monologues at this year's Oscars and the previous. He was criticized for joking about the Will Smith - Chris Rock 'slapgate' at the 2022 ceremony. “We want you to have fun, feel safe, and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe,” Kimmel mocked. “So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. He also offended Barbie fans by saying, “Now, Barbie is a feminist icon, thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to be nominated for best director tonight. Hold on a second. I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

Robert Downey Jr if you want to Will Smith slap Jimmy Kimmel I don’t blame you — Alex Muad’dib Coleman (@DarkOfTheMovie) March 10, 2024

Kimmel also low-key made fun of Robert Downey Jr.‘s struggles with addictions, “Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made? Look at him, he’s so handsome, so talented, he’s won every award there is to win. Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis?”

Kimmel even went on to read a bad review about him from former president Donald Trump despite being told not to, according to The Hollywood Reporter, during their post-show Live special, Kimmel had a conversation with fellow ABC talk show presenters Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. He admitted to the two that he had defied the advice of those he had spoken to backstage, who had told him not to read Trump's tirade aloud at the ceremony.