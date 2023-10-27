Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel could not resist poking fun at the recent series of misfortunes that have stroked the Houston Astros and the so-called "Ted Cruz curse." In a humorous monologue during his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 25, Kimmel joked, "You Cruz, you lose!"

This amusing jab came as an aftermath of the backlash against Senator Ted Cruz from Astros fans who seem to believe that his existence at the games is the reason for the team’s defeats. Kimmel’s witty nature grasped the essence of the situation, evoking laughter from his audience as he humorously asserted, "Speaking of rats, America's least lovable Senator continues to spread misery and pestilence wherever he goes." The Houston Astros, Senator Cruz’s hometown team, were eliminated by the Texas Rangers in game seven of the American League Championship Series, ending their dreams of a World Series berth.

Astros supporters took to social media to belittle Senator Cruz, begging him to skip the games due to his growing reputation as a "jinx" for the team. They anticipated that his absence would help break the alleged curse. Sadly, for the die-hard fans, Cruz paid little to no attention and attended the games, much to face the wrath of fans.

Cruz was not content to let these allegations go unsettled, ferociously pushing back against the idea that he was a bad sign for the Astros. Cruz wrote on X, "Lying hacks at Rolling Stone. Katherine and I have attended nearly every Astros home playoff game. If they're going to blame me for our recent home losses, please also credit us for two World Series Championships and seven consecutive ALCS appearances."

Cruz’s response pointed out the significant success that the Astros have enjoyed in recent years, including their World Series victory in 2022 and their constant appearances in the American League Championship Series. This is not the first time Cruz has been blamed for bringing bad vibes to a sports team. As per Meaww, in 2018, he was accused of reportedly jinxing the Houston Rockets, who were eliminated from the NBA playoffs during a game he attended.

Kimmel’s humorous take on the "Ted Cruz curse" did not go unappreciated by his viewers. Fans replied with their own amusing takes on the situation. One viewer remarked, "The 'you Cruz, you lose' line was severely underappreciated!" Another quipped, "As someone from Texas, I want Cruz to go back to Cancun…and not come back." Amid the humorous drive, it is apparent that the "Ted Cruz curse" has become a comical narrative that keeps fans indulged in the game, despite the series of defeats faced. Whether one believes in curses or not, one thing is for sure; fans are passionate, superstitious, and always ready to blame when things don't go their way.

