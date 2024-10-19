Jimmy Kimmel Points Out Just How Much Melania 'Hates' Donald Trump in New Brutal Roast

On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump and speculated just how much his wife Melania Trump hates him. The quip came during a segment where Kimmel mocked Trump for facing new allegations following a report that he tried to pay porn star Stormy Daniels again, as recently as this summer, to stay silent about her affair claims. Since Trump has denied the affair, the late-night show host sarcastically noted, “That’s a lot of money to pay someone you didn’t have sex with to keep quiet about having sex with them.”

Kimmel also wondered out loud about what else Trump could possibly be paying Daniels for at this point. He said, “She already told us he’s bad in bed and hung like a baby mushroom. I don’t know what more she could have to reveal.” Trump’s legal team has claimed the report originated from an 'illegal foreign hacking attack,' a claim Kimmel found suspicious. “Hmmm, I wonder if there are any foreigners who are still upset with Donald Trump over the Stormy Daniels thing,” Kimmel joked, before showing an image of Melania on the screen, according to HuffPost.

Jimmy Kimmel at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 05, 2019, in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

“Right, there is that one,” Kimmel quipped, referring to Melania's stern and tense expressions in a photo. He subsequently opined, “She hates him more than she hates Christmas, I’m telling you.” Kimmel made several remarks about the former president throughout the show. Kimmel also poked fun at Trump’s recent response to tough questions about gun control and climate change. When asked to address gun control to parents of school shooting victims at a town hall, Trump stumbled over his answer.

Trump keeps insisting Jimmy Kimmel used to greet him out on the studio sidewalk. Jimmy's confused. #Kimmel pic.twitter.com/B1B9fzhYLd — LateNighter (@latenightercom) October 16, 2024

Instead of providing a clear or empathetic response, he reiterated his strong support for the Second Amendment, stating that people need guns for security, entertainment, and sport. Kimmel pointed out the absurdity of Trump's vague answer, humorously highlighting how Trump skirted the real issue. Later in the show, Kimmel also snapped at the Republican presidential nominee after he claimed Kimmel is a 'loser' in an interview with the Full Send podcast, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Kimmel refuted, "Maybe confusing me with Stormy Daniels, I dunno," he joked.

Melania hates Christmas and now you can too! pic.twitter.com/squpf1vXUK — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 1, 2020

In another episode, Kimmel roasted Trump over his claim that he’s the ‘father of IVF’ at an all-female town hall. "Now that [Trump] learned what IVF is – which I’m still not sure he does – he wants to pretend he’s not just a big proponent of IVF, he wants people to know he’s the biggest proponent of IVF," Kimmel continued. "Now he’s claiming to be the father of IVF, which has been happening since 1978,” the host roasted. Kimmel then mocked Trump’s parenting. “This guy won’t even admit he’s the father of Eric – he’s the father of IVF,” he teased. “Maybe it’s short for Ivanka in his brain.”