Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Name For Venezuela Operation, Says the Title Was “Generated by ChatGPT”

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel ripped into President Donald Trump yet again. During the opening monologue of Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host accused the MAGA leader of using ChatGPT to generate the name of the Venezuela operation.

Kimmel has long been known for his witty roasts, especially targeting the US President, which have won hearts not just in America, but across the world.

His never-ending beef with Trump even put him in the spotlight last year, as Kimmel’s show faced a brief suspension due to his remarks on the MAGA response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The suspension did not stop Kimmel from calling out Trump and his allies. In the latest episode of his show, the 58-year-old mocked the President for allegedly using an AI prompt to coin the name “Operation Absolute Resolve.”

Zeroing in on the use of AI, Kimmel said with certainty that the operation got “a title that was definitely generated by ChatGPT.” Kimmel’s witty remark prompted the audience to burst into laughter.

The host also roasted Trump’s lengthy Christmas post on Truth Social and ridiculed his demand for “peace on earth.” He mentioned that the President’s plan for world peace only lasted two days, referring to the capture of the former Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel brutally roasts Trump over his illegal kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro: “If you were wondering how bad these Epstein files are for Trump, turns out they’re invade Venezuela bad!” The president’s arch-enemy isn’t pulling any punches this time around…… pic.twitter.com/iJDYwP77zf — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 6, 2026

Kimmel also joked about how Trump’s actions at the beginning of the year mirrored the plot of the 1997 movie Wag the Dog. He explained the reference, saying, “President get’s caught in a s– scandal so he attacks a smaller country to distract us.”

He then gestured towards the audience and himself and claimed, “Here we are, distracted!”

.@thejointstaff “This operation, known as Operation Absolute Resolve, was discreet, precise, and conducted during the darkest hours of January 2nd… An operation that, frankly, only the United States military could undertake.” pic.twitter.com/nz6kMGacpf — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) January 3, 2026

Kimmel’s roast quickly caught the attention of netizens who shared their thoughts in a thread on X. A user complimented Kimmel’s humor, stating, “Kimmel definitely knows how to deliver a joke! Comparing Trump’s ‘terrible invasion of Venezuela’ was absolutely bold – he didn’t hold back.”

Another user claimed, “Kimmel has been one of the very few who was once beaten and back on his feet, and re-started beating back Trump.” The user urged Kimmel to “keep up the good work.”

A third one appreciated Kimmel and cautioned him saying, “Good job Jimmy. But be careful Donald Trump may be coming for you again…”

A fourth user expressed relief over Kimmel’s show not getting cancelled. The user wrote, “I am SO GLAD we ensured Jimmy Kimmel stayed on air.”

On Christmas Eve in 2025, Trump claimed he would terminate the licence of Network Newscast’s late night shows. He cited the allegedly “negative” remarks which were reportedly made “against” the Trump administration, as a reason to shut them down.

Well, just as the netizen mentioned earlier, Jimmy Kimmel is still on air. Whether or not Trump was truly serious about cancelling Kimmel’s show remains unknown.

It appears that the feud between Kimmel and the POTUS continues with both of them equally roasting the other either online or in press conferences.