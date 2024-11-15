Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump With a Brutal ‘Airbnb’ Joke: “She’ll Be Wherever...”

On Monday, reports surfaced that Melania Trump had opted to skip the customary tea with First Lady Jill Biden, even though her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, had accepted an invitation from Joe Biden for a White House dinner. Traditionally, the outgoing first lady hosts a meeting to welcome her successor. In light of the same, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to mock Melania during his Tuesday monologue, cracking a brutal ‘Airbnb’ joke. Kimmel, who has never hidden his disdain for Donald and Melania, took another jab at the couple.

Jimmy Kimmel at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Winter)

As reported by The Daily Beast, Kimmel said, “Typically, the first ladies would get together for this meeting, but Melania said no. Trump’s team claims Melania had a scheduling conflict related to her book that came out five weeks ago, which doesn’t sound true.” He quipped, “She is probably in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations. I know that is something she looks forward to." Kimmel's digs kept coming. He referenced a CNN report claiming that Melania isn’t expected to spend much time at the White House this time around much like in the past, as reported by the Irish Star.

The comedian said, “She will be wherever he isn’t. That’s how it will go. When the First Lady treats the White House like it’s an Airbnb, is that a good sign for the relationship?” The late-night comedy host highlighted the rocky relationship between Donald and Melania yet again, playfully asking viewers to picture Donald sitting at the White House alone. Subsequently, he also took a shot at Donald's ally Elon Musk, who was recently announced to head the Department of Government Efficiency in a move that left many scratching their heads. Referencing a photo Musk recently posted, Kimmel suggested that he has been adopted into the Trump family, as reported by Decider.

Melania isn't the only one to break a long-standing protocol. After her husband’s 2016 victory, she received a warm welcome and a tour from then-First Lady Michelle Obama. However, when Donald lost the 2020 election, he refused to invite Joe and Jill to the White House before the Democrat officially assumed office, as reported by The New York Post.

It is also uncertain if Melania will accompany her husband back to the White House when he takes office in January. She delayed moving from Trump Tower in New York to Washington for several months during Donald's first term. She also had a tense relationship with the media throughout her time in the White House and was not interested in some of the more conventional responsibilities of a first lady. As reported by The New York Times, White House officials recently disclosed that Jill even wrote a personal letter of congratulations to Donald and Melania, expressing her team's complete support for an easy transition. However, it failed to persuade Melania.