Amid the ongoing civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization and its top brass for alleged financial misconduct, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel delivered a stinging critique of Eric Trump's courtroom testimony, shedding light on the absurdity and apparent evasion of responsibility displayed by one of the former president's sons.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals

Also Read: The View' Hosts Criticize Ivanka Trump's Effort to Avoid Testifying in Father Donald Trump's Trial

As the trial continues, the Trump family is under intense scrutiny, and late-night comedians are reveling in the comedic material provided by this high-stakes courtroom drama. Eric, the younger of the two eldest Trump sons, faced a barrage of questions during his testimony in a New York courtroom, and the late-night circuit couldn't help but laugh, per The Daily Beast.

"I haven’t seen a more likable set of brothers on trial since the Menendez boys," the host joked, nicknaming them "the Stinklevoss Twins." Kimmel went on to describe Eric's initial hiccups, saying, “Things got off to a slow start when they asked Eric to raise his right hand,” Kimmel said of Eric (a.k.a. “Tweedle-even-dumber”). “He couldn’t figure it out for the life of him, and he tried."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hiroko Masuike-Pool

Eric's vague and evasive responses regarding the Trump Organization's financial matters piqued Kimmel's interest. When asked about his role and involvement in the company's financial assessments, Eric deflected, saying, "I pour concrete." "I work in construction." Kimmel pounced on this statement, saying, "He’s a construction guy like the guy in the Village People is a construction guy. He owns a yellow hat," reports HuffPost. The late-night host's comparison paints a vivid and amusing picture, emphasizing the obvious absurdity of Eric's testimony and implying that he is little more than a figurehead with little knowledge of the company's financial dealings.

Also Read: Seth Meyers Doesn’t Believe This One Donald Trump Lie Regarding His Children

Kimmel's satire continued, emphasizing the irony of Eric's insistence that he isn't concerned with money, despite his position as a key figure in the Trump Organization. He emphasized this absurdity by bringing up Eric's repeated claim that "‘I don’t focus on the financial side of things… I pour concrete. I’m not a money guy, I’m a construction guy"

Also Read: Donald Trump Refers To Imprisoned Capitol Rioters As 'Hostages' And Receives Severe Backlash

Furthermore, Kimmel couldn't help but notice the absence of the Trump patriarch from the courtroom during his sons' testimony. Kimmel said, "Their father was not there to cheer his sons on. Donald Trump—really, Donald Trump not showing up to watch his kids testify in a fraud trial is the Trump family version of not showing up for their school play."

Quite a day in court for Trump’s most embarrassing sons… pic.twitter.com/8VGyuaPSoC — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 3, 2023

The late-night comedian also brought up the recurring theme of the Trump sons claiming they don't remember important details about the case. Kimmel's criticism was not unique, as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert joined in the fun, mocking the Trump brothers in their opening monologues. The late-night hosts' collective effort to mock the courtroom proceedings demonstrates the widespread public interest in the case and the potential consequences for the Trump family and the Trump Organization.

More from Inquisitr

Here are 10 Most Astonishingly Expensive Choices Made by Former President Donald Trump

When Jeffrey Epstein's Former Pilot Claimed Bill Clinton and Donald Trump To have Used the Plane