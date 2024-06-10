Jimmy Kimmel Horrified With Video of Donald Trump’s Mouth Foaming: 'Poor Melania'

Jimmy Kimmel recently found himself utterly repulsed by a new video of former President Donald Trump. The clip, in which Trump announced a new initiative to boost turnout among his supporters, also showed froth and/or spit around the politician's lips as he spoke. Kimmel’s reaction was priceless. He exclaimed, “Donald Trump is so fired up he’s foaming at the mouth. Oh, my God! That’s not something I ever need to see again!” In classic Kimmel fashion, he couldn’t resist replaying the footage, slowing it down, and zooming in on the foam for added effect. Kimmel then quipped about Trump’s wife, “Poor Melania.”

Kimmel then pointed out the apparent incompetence of Trump’s staff: “These people who work for Trump are so incompetent they don’t even think to not post a video where he is literally foaming at the mouth…only the best people.” As per HuffPost, Kimmel’s Trump-centric humor didn’t stop there. In another clip, the comedian was still riding high from Trump’s recent guilty verdict, joking that the former President has set a new record.

Why is Trump foaming at the mouth? pic.twitter.com/NAeimVuQfR — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 5, 2024

The comedian said, “Our one-time commander-in-thief scored the most guilty verdicts of every president ever. Thirty-four in all, topping the 1972 Lakers, who won 33 in a row. And Trump did it without Wilt Chamberlain or Jerry West. It was a day that will be written about in history books... And for those of you watching in Florida, history books are things you used to have in your schools before Ron DeSantis was governor.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

As per The Guardian, Kimmel also took a jab at Melania’s conspicuous absence from the courtroom during the verdict. “She released a strong statement today, posting about how much she loves and supports her husband no matter what the outcome of the trial,” Kimmel mocked. “I’m kidding, she didn’t say anything. She said nothing at all. She was nowhere to be found. She was probably online buying a new summer hat, I don’t know.”

HAHAHA: Jimmy Kimmel completely DESTROYED Donald Trump saying “Why is Donald Trump, who has fallen asleep in public more times than a tree sloth, calling anyone other than himself sleepy?” Perfectly said! Sleepy Donald can’t stay awake! pic.twitter.com/T5MD86E4Bq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 2, 2024

Trump’s conviction for election fraud involving hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels is just the first of several criminal trials facing the former President. As such, Kimmel further added, “This was like the lowest-hanging mushroom of the group. And it does feel a little bit unsatisfying, given the scope of the many brazenly illegal things this man has done … this is like if OJ had been convicted for speeding.”

Despite the gravity of the recent situation, many Republicans have publicly spun Trump’s conviction as a victory. Targetting them, Kimmel added, “Everything to them is a win. Every one of these Trumpers now wants to play this like it’s a good thing, like it’s great news that their candidate for president was convicted of 34 felonies…Ted Cruz and all the other pathetic sycophants jockeying for lip space on his big pimply ass by pretending to be outraged by this incredibly brazen attack on their beloved Baron von Shits-in-pants… If you believe Donald Trump has been victimized, please, subscribe to Ted Cruz’s podcast right now. What a snail.”