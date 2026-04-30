Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back After Trump Jokes About His Own Death: ‘He Should Be Fired for That’

Jimmy Kimmel has taken aim at Donald Trump yet again after the president seemed to joke about his death, just a week after he and Melania called for Kimmel’s firing for joking on the same topic. Trump delivered a speech while welcoming King Charles and Queen Camilla to the US. He compared his current marriage to Melania Trump to that of his parents, which endured for 63 years.

“And, uh, excuse me, if you don’t mind, that’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling,” Trump joked, addressing the 24-year age gap in their marriage. “I’m sorry, it’s just not going to work out that way. We’ll do well, but we’re not going to do that well.” The president will turn 80 years old this year, while the first lady turned 56 last week.

Even if Trump lives to be 100 years old, the couple can only celebrate 40 years of marriage, which in itself is highly unlikely, considering rumors about Trump’s deteriorating health. Jimmy Kimmel pounced on the opportunity to clap back after the first lady took offense to the “expectant widow” joke and called out Trump for making a joke about his own mortality.

“Wait a minute, did he just make a joke about his death?” Jimmy Kimmel said in a Tuesday night segment of the show. “My God. He should be fired for that. Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age, and then a day later, go out and make a joke about his own old age!”

The late-night TV host came under fire earlier this week for targeting various members of the Trump administration during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. According to the Irish Star, Jimmy Kimmel targeted Melania in one of his jokes. “Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel began.

“You know, Melania’s birthday is on Sunday. She’s planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?” That said, Melania didn’t take too kindly to the jokes and wrote a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), urging ABC to fire Kimmel.

President Donald J. Trump Calls on Disney and ABC to Fire Jimmy Kimmel Following His Despicable Call to Violence. pic.twitter.com/W4oxxgBZxv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2026

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” Melania Trump wrote on X. “A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep protecting him.” Kimmel, refusing to back down, responded to Melania’s call to fire him as well.

Jimmy Kimmel responds to Melania and Donald Trump after they called for his firing over a joke he made about them: “It was 5 days ago. It was a pretend roast. I said our first lady, Melania’s here. Look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant… pic.twitter.com/PtVWI79PEo — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 28, 2026

“I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject,” Kimmel begins. “I do, and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it. Donald Trump is allowed to say whatever he wants to say, as are you and as am I. Because under the First Amendment, we have, as Americans, a right to free speech.”