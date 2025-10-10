Jimmy Kimmel Drops 90-Second Montage of Trump Begging for a Nobel Peace Prize

Jimmy Kimmel turned the Nobel Peace Prize announcement into late-night fodder, airing a tight 90-second supercut that strings together years of President Donald Trump promoting his own case for the award. The bit landed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! just hours after the Norwegian Nobel Committee named Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado as the 2025 laureate, a decision that instantly reignited chatter about Trump’s long public fixation on the prize.

Kimmel’s segment is built for the algorithm, a short runtime that plays perfectly on X, Instagram, and YouTube. Posts of the montage spread quickly across social feeds on Thursday night, with several accounts sharing the 90 second edit and framing it as a reminder of how often Trump has highlighted his own peace record. The show’s official channels pushed the theme with a caption showing Trump’s repeated Nobel talk, while independent uploads circulated the same reel to sizable engagement.

Earlier in the day, the Nobel Committee praised Machado for championing democratic rights under Venezuela’s authoritarian regime, citing her role as a unifying figure for the opposition and her persistence despite bans, intimidation, and periods in hiding. She becomes the first Venezuelan to receive the Peace Prize, with the ceremony set for December 10 in Oslo. Her selection, and the committee’s framing of it, dominated global headlines before late-night even rolled.

Jimmy Kimmel plays a montage of Donald Trump pathetically begging for a Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/YkX4u9rl9e — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 10, 2025

Kimmel’s montage leans on the public record, rally podiums, rope line gaggles, and sit-downs in which Trump touts his role in foreign policy flashpoints. Viewers see familiar moments tied to the Abraham Accords and outreach to North Korea, the greatest hits that typically accompany his Nobel arguments. The end result is not a new allegation so much as a compact archive, a reminder that the president has kept the prize in his rhetoric for years and often revisits it when world news turns to Oslo.

Viewers framed the clip as a well-timed reality check, while conservative commentators dismissed it as predictable Hollywood snark. On X, one user suggested Trump’s chaotic deployment of ICE and the National Guard in several American cities is not compatible with winning the award, tweeting, “Methinks the Nobel Peace Prize Committee sees the war he’s waging on American cities, right?” Regardless of the read, the format did exactly what it was meant to do, it reframed a hard news announcement through a cultural lens and pushed it into feeds. That dynamic, the collision of awards season and attention economics, is the modern late-night playbook.

Machado’s win carried its own narrative weight. Reports spotlighted her years of pressure under Nicolás Maduro, her disqualification from last year’s presidential race, and the opposition movement she helped galvanize. That storyline made for a sharp contrast with Kimmel’s compilation, which focuses not on policy debate, but on the recurring cadence of a leader arguing, again and again, that he merits the prize.

On Friday, it happened to be Machado’s historic selection, a choice applauded by human rights groups and closely watched across Latin America. On screen, Kimmel did not need to explain the point. The edit did it for him, a brisk scroll through the archive that lands differently when the world is celebrating someone else.