Jimmy Kimmel Criticizes Melania Trump’s Documentary Promotion During Iran Conflict

Jimmy Kimmel is taking aim at Melania Trump for promoting the streaming release of her self-titled documentary “Melania.” He said it doesn’t look great amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

According to Huff Post, during his monologue, on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel said, “While some might say that is not a, not a great look, to be plugging your vanity project while your husband’s bombing another country, Melania has never cared much about optics.”

Kimmel further joked that the $75 million documentary will be the top choice for the Razzies (Awards for the worst movies of the year), and compared it to Ryan Coogler’s hit 2025 film The Sinners, which is nominated for 16 Academy Awards.

“Between this and ‘Sinners,’ it’s been a big year for vampire movies, and while some might say that it is not a great look to be plugging your vanity project while your husband’s bombing another country, Melania has never cared much about optics. She can’t even pronounce optics.”

Jimmy Kimmel packs a punch! I love the conversation from Melania to her husband from their Apartment in the Trump Tower in NYC the night he was elected ‘US President’ so she ‘First Lady’ – she sounds thrilled – NOT!

Andrew — Diana Speaks (@Diana6197Davis) March 11, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel further explained Melania’s apparent lack of concern with a clip from the documentary. In the clip she speaks to her husband, Donald Trump, by phone on the evening of 2025 election results.

She begins the conversation greeting her husband, and later congratulating him. In response, Trump asks, “Did you watch it?” To this, Melania replies, “I did not, I did not. I had meetings all day,” and tells him that she will see it on the news. She then engaged in a conversation full of “yes” and “that’s for sure,” meanwhile the current president kept on describing the events of election night.

As the clip ended, Jimmy Kimmel laughed, saying, “One of the funniest conversations I’ve ever heard. “It almost makes me feel a little bad for him. She does not care at all!”

He also jokingly criticized the Melania documentary for the lighthearted clips that have been added to it. For instance, in one part, she is seen talking about her favorite musician, Michael Jackson, but could only name two of his songs, which were massive hits.

“That’s why she was only able to name two. It’s Thriller and Billie Jean,” Kimmel joked.

Wait, WHAT? Approximately two-thirds of the production crew for the documentary Melania requested to have their names removed from the credits…..STAAAP! Is this true??? — Laura Riggaro (@LauraRiggaro) February 3, 2026

Earlier this month, Jimmy Kimmel called out the first lady for complaining about how the murders in Minneapolis overshadowed her documentary release. According to Mashable, Jimmy Kimmel revealed previously that most of the crew who worked on the film asked for their names to be removed from the credits. Meanwhile, her husband, Donald Trump, and son Barron reportedly enjoyed the film.