Jimmy Kimmel Calls Trump a ‘Special Kind of Lunatic’ After His Latest Additions to the White House

Entertainment host Jimmy Kimmel is possibly the king of throwing shade. The host had quite a lot to say about President Donald Trump’s newest additions to the White House: plaques in the Presidential Hall of Fame.

According to the footage revealed on Kimmel’s show, Trump has had custom plaques made with descriptions from his point of view about almost every previous President, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and even his beloved ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden. The MAGA leader had a lot to say about each of them through the plaques dedicated to each of them.

Kimmel quipped about Trump using more than one plaque, saying, “He had too much to say on just one plaque.” Before he read them aloud, Kimmel commented about the video’s authenticity and assured, “These are real, we didn’t alter these.” He highlighted, “This is what our President is doing!”

He then began reading the plaques, starting with Trump’s not-so-favorite person, Biden. Trump started with his usual criticism of Biden being the “worst president of the United States” and other political policies that he disagreed with.

The plaque also featured the two nicknames Trump would commonly mock Biden with: Sleepy and Crooked. In addition, he also took a jab at Biden’s “crime family” and the viral autopen reference. The lengthy explanation concluded with Trump gloating about his landslide victory in the 2024 elections.

As soon as Kimmel finished reading aloud what was written below Biden’s plaque, he was met with the audience booing in unison. Amused by their reaction, he urged them: “Ohhh! There’s a lot more to come so, save your energy!”

Kimmel continued to make a statement about the plaques made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who Kimmel referred to as “the vapid Sephora Goblin.” Per the statement, Trump wrote the majority of the content for the plaques, being a “student of history” himself.

To this, Kimmel replied sarcastically, “Yeah, right! Who else would write like that?” Next, he read aloud Obama’s plaque, which mentioned the Affordable Care Act, which Trump called “Unaffordable.” Trump claimed credit for terminating not just Obamacare, but also the Paris Climate Accords. He then accused the former President of “spying” on him during the 2024 Presidential election – claims which Obama had strongly denied.

In the same plaque, Trump boasted about his victory against Hillary in 2016, calling her his “handpicked successor,” in the plaque. She was mentioned again in her husband’s plaque; it read, “In 2016, President Bill Clinton’s wife, Hillary, lost the presidential campaign to President Donald J. Trump!”

While the plaques about the former presidents were rather “unflattering,” as Kimmel worded it, he revealed that the plaques Trump wrote about himself practically glorified him. Kimmel concluded the segment about the Head of State’s new additions with a rather fiery roast ending with the entertainment host saying, “It takes a special kind of lunatic to get his insults cast in bronze.”