Jimmy Kimmel Calls Don Jr. a 'Dumbass' Over Defending Trump for Picking JD Vance as VP

Jimmy Kimmel made a wild joke about Donald Trump as he trolled his son Don Trump Jr. on his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live recently. The comedian picked up on Trump Jr. for his father's decision to pick up J.D. Vance as his running mate for the upcoming presidential elections. Kimmel began by saying, "There are a lot of things Trump isn’t good at, one of the things he’s especially not good at is picking running mates. He made a huge mistake with this JD Vance, who can’t stop stepping in it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Monica Schipper

"For a guy who wears more eyeliner than Liza Minnelli, you’d think he’d have a better understanding of women. JD Vance looks like someone asked AI to make the Two and a Half Men one person," Kimmel added. According to HuffPost, Trump Jr. had insisted his father go ahead with Vance for the ticket of Vice President. Pointing to that Kimmel continued to call Trump Jr. "dumbass," as he said, "Another good move, dumbass. If Trump loses this election, he’s gonna sue his son to take the ‘junior’ away." Adding on. by mentioning Kamala Harris' running mate choice, Kimmel quipped, "It's even worse for Trump considering the home run team Harris hit with this Tim Walz. I don't know where they were hiding him."

"He is beautiful. His blood type is corndog batter. He belongs to several 'pickle of the month' clubs. Tim Walz is the kind of guy who, if you sat next to him on a plane, he'd ask you what brings you to Tampa because he genuinely wants to know what brings you to Tampa," the comedian continued. Recalling the debate between Biden and Trump he said, "I'm feeling a lot better than I did after the debate, oh that was quite a night. It was like a half nightmare half hospice."

Trump is horrible all by himself but listening to his son on appointing JD Vance as his running mate was also a horrible pick further letting us know his judgement is extremely flawed and we already knew this, people from both sides literally hate JD Vance. https://t.co/HqbAQnvmva — Carmen Watkins (@CarmenWbluewave) August 30, 2024

Apparently, this isn't the first time Kimmel cracked jokes on Trump Jr. Last year when the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming POTUS elections was undergoing a fraud trial. Kimmel pulled up a video of Trump Jr. arriving at the courthouse back then as protesters called his family a "crime family." Taking a cue from it, Kimmel said, "And that is basically what these people are: a crime family. A very dumb crime family. The Gambozos, if you will," as reported by Decider. He went on to call Jr. "so embarrassing" as he called the businessman-turned-politician an artist. "Yeah, he’s an artist. He’s Vincent van Gogh-ing to jail with real estate, is what he is," Kimmel added as he joked on his late-night show.

He really is the worst pick Trump could have made. It's mind numbing to imagine anyone, anyone, who could find Vance appealing in any way. I can only manage two seconds of watching him before my blood boils. I really dislike him https://t.co/Qvaqjqjk75 — David Stone (Just looking, thanks)🌊 (@AuthorDavidSto1) August 31, 2024

Picking up on Jr.'s other statement about his father when he claimed that "his dad is the father of hotel gyms." Kimmel said, "He said, ‘Maybe someone put a gym in a hotel somewhere, but no one did it at the scale of my father. He’s saying that his father, the father of the hotel gym, is a guy who has never stepped inside one."