Jimmy Fallon Suggests a Bold Debate Tactic for Kamala Harris to Shock Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris' upcoming presidential debate is just a few days away. The debate will happen on Tuesday, September 10 at the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia. After President Joe Biden messed up his debate against Trump, Harris is all set for her showdown. On a related note, Jimmy Fallon, in his monologue on The Tonight Show, spoke about the upcoming debate and also suggested a strategic plan for Harris to rattle Trump.

As reported by HuffPost, Fallon said, “Both Harris and Trump are spending hours each day preparing. Harris is working on various comebacks, while Trump is up to 80 hot dogs in 10 minutes." He added, “Apparently in her debate prep, Harris is focusing on ways to rattle Trump. Yep, she wants to rattle Trump. Right now she’s deciding whether to wear a jacket that says IRS or FBI.” With the second-largest debate in history just around the corner, both presidential candidates are hard at work getting ready for what might be a game-changing showdown.

Meanwhile, Harris’ campaign has agreed to the rules for next week’s debate, including the rule that candidates’ microphones will be muted when they're not speaking. However, as reported by CNN, a letter from the Harris campaign read, “Vice President Harris, a former prosecutor, will be fundamentally disadvantaged by this format, which will serve to shield Donald Trump from direct exchanges with the Vice President. We suspect this is the primary reason for his campaign’s insistence on muted microphones."

The campaign added, “Notwithstanding our concerns, we understand that Donald Trump is a risk to skip the debate altogether, as he has threatened to do previously, if we do not accede to his preferred format. We do not want to jeopardize the debate. For this reason, we accept the full set of rules proposed by ABC, including muted microphones.” The Harris campaign has also expressed a willingness to participate in another debate sometime in October. On the other hand, Trump also spoke about this rule. He said, “We agreed to the same rules, I don’t know, it doesn’t matter to me, I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time.” ABC's debate rules closely follow the format used in CNN’s June presidential debate between Trump and President Biden.

Trump also criticized the network for its alleged bias. Meanwhile, a few other rules for the debate are that it will be conducted without any audience present there. It will also have two commercial breaks and there will be no opening statements. Both Trump and Harris will get a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water. Each will have two minutes to respond to questions, two minutes for rebuttals, and one minute for follow-ups. Additionally, campaign staff will be prohibited from interacting with the candidates during commercial breaks, according to Deadline.