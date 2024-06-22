Jimmy Fallon Pulls Out Yet Another Hilarious Trump Joke, Suggests This Major FOMO: 'Throuple?'

Jimmy Fallon believes Donald Trump is missing out on a political romance these days. The Tonight Show host cracked the joke as Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, had a historic meeting far far away from the U.S.A. Fallon said, they "made it official. Then they got a text from Trump that said, ‘Throuple?’"

"The two leaders also exchanged gifts and Putin offered him a car. And cause it was for Kim Jong-Un, it was one of those little plastic jeeps," he continued. Taking the joke further, Fallon showed a picture of Jong Un and Putin as they drove off on a tour of the capital city of North Korea, Pyongyang. "They’re sticking their heads out of the roof like they’re going to Dictator Prom," Fallon cracked.

According to the New York Times, the world leaders signed a pact to support each other if either faces strain in the future. The bilateral cooperation addresses key issues of security, trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties. It marked the strongest ties between Moscow and North Korea, since 1991. Trump is well known for praising the Russian and North Korean leaders despite their undemocratic acts.

🇷🇺 🇰🇵 President Vladimir Putin driving North Korea's Kim Jong Un in a brand new Aurus Russian luxury car. pic.twitter.com/N4ceb2ZWvV — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 20, 2024

Fallon was quick to point out how Trump must have felt the need to be there and meet the autocrats. According to CNN, Trump back in 2019, stated, "Well, first of all, let me say that I think that Kim Jong Un, or Chairman Kim, as some people say, is looking to create a nation that has great strength economically. I think he is very much – I talk to him a lot about it, and he is very much into the fact that – he believes like I do, that North Korea has tremendous economic potential like perhaps few other developing nations anywhere in the world." On another occasion, Trump reiterated, "Kim Jong Un has been, really, somebody that I’ve gotten to know very well and respect, and hopefully – and I believe that, over...time, a lot of tremendous things will happen."

.@jimmyfallon: Trump suggested that if he's re-elected, he will imprison his political opponents. When he heard, Vladimir Putin was like... 'they grow up so fast' pic.twitter.com/tG0kawS8KS — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 6, 2024

Meanwhile, commenting on the Russian autocrat, in 2019, Trump opined, "Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia. As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing." Trump has often been criticized for his lax approach towards the dictator Jong-Un with whom he allegedly "fell in love" when they first met. As reported by NBC News, the then POTUS, Trump was quoted saying, "I was really being tough and so was he. And we would go back and forth. And then we fell in love, ok? No really. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they are great letters. And then we fell in love." So, as Fallon rightly pointed out, a romantic-missing-out indeed!