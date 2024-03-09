Jimmy Fallon Makes Fun of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. For Mentioning the ‘Worst’ Celebrities by Name

Following some analysis of President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show turned his attention to one of Biden's opponents, who disclosed that he had been out and about with infamous tycoon Jeffrey Epstein. When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed during a recent podcast why he had twice been aboard late trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, Jimmy Fallon was taken aback.

Fallon mockingly said on his show, "I had lunch with Jeffrey Dahmer. I had the Manson family over.' Does he live in an apartment or Rikers? I gotta meet the guy who heard that and said, 'Well, he’s got my vote'. It’s not exactly the best campaign slogan either: 'RFK Jr — Bill Cosby Came to My House.'" As reported by OK Magazine, Kennedy revealed during the podcast, "First of all, I’m in New York for most of my life. And I run into everybody in New York. I mean, I knew Harvey Weinstein. I knew Roger Ailes ... O.J. Simpson came to my house. Bill Cosby came to my house." Kennedy noted that Epstein was not the only person he knew with a criminal past when he spoke on the Flagrant podcast on Wednesday.

Epstein was a rich investor and a convicted sex offender who was discovered dead in a Manhattan prison cell that Kennedy mentioned during the podcast. Weinstein, the infamous Hollywood producer, was found guilty of rape twice; Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault in a quickly overturned decision; Simpson was put on trial for the murder of his wife Nicole and found guilty of robbery; and Ailes entered a guilty plea to possession of a weapon despite being accused of sexual harassment by several women.

In an extended excerpt from the interview, Kennedy provides an account of his interactions with Epstein, stating that the latter had acknowledged his participation in financial crimes. Kennedy's remarks provoked an immediate reaction on social media.

One user wrote on X, "Yikes. How does saying your preferred company was serial rapists, pedophile sex traffickers, and wife beaters make you seem less awful than your conspiracy theories already make you seem?" Another user commented, "Did he just brag that he hosts murderers and sex offenders in his house?" A third one wrote, "“In response to your question regarding if I am a terrible person, allow me to make you a list of terrible people I’ve graciously hosted in my home.” Is a weird response to that question y’all."

A fourth one added, "What he’s saying is that it’s totally normal for wealthy people, families such as his to be in the circles of these other people - some of them turned out pretty bad or to be predators, etc. But it doesn’t mean that everyone they knew condones or partakes in that behavior." A fifth one chimed in, "And be sure to check out RFKs new rap song with Boosie the guy that says it's not rape if it's your baby mama and that hired sex workers to molest his son and nephew when they were children."