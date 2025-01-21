Jimmy Fallon Brutally Roasts Donald Trump Post-Inauguration, and We’re Not Shocked

January 20, 2025, was a memorable day in American history as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president for a second term. He previously served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. Trump’s historic victory over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the November 2024 elections. The event was held inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and was attended by several big names from various industries across the globe and was covered by big media houses.

As the internet went into a frenzy with details about the inauguration, which included everyone’s outfit choices, body language, significance, and more, the King of Comedy Jimmy Fallon joined the list. As per the Irish Star, he wasted no time diving into the inauguration buzz on the latest episode of The Tonight Show. Walking on stage wearing a replica of Melania Trump’s now-infamous brim hat, he quipped, “Who wore it better?”

Turning his focus to President Trump, Fallon reflected on the two Bibles held by Melania during the swearing-in ceremony. One Bible, over 200 years old, belonged to former President Abraham Lincoln, while the other was Trump’s personal choice, reportedly given by his mother when he was nine years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Jimmy Fallon took a jab at Trump and likened it to a Cheesecake Factory menu, poking fun at its unusual presence. While Melania Trump’s hat and Donald Trump’s bible grabbed quite the spotlight, religious leaders and netizens across the world questioned the absence of Trump’s left hand on the Bible during the oath of office. While. Trump stood with his left arm at his side while raising his right hand, people flocked to social media to point out that he did not keep his hand on the bible.

Turns out, it is not always mandatory to use a religious scripture while taking an oath. Article II of the American Constitution, the president is required to recite the official oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

The Constitution also protects religious freedom and states that “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.” Thus, presidents and public officials are not required to use a Bible when taking their oath of office—it is entirely optional, as long as the specific words are correctly recited.

Additionally, as per The Irish Star, Donald Trump’s speech after taking the oath was unusually low-energy, further fueling online discussions about its tone and delivery. This is especially notable since Trump is known for his lengthy speeches, commanding public appearances, and nonstop rambling.