Jimmy Fallon and Black Thought Turn Travis Kelce’s Tweets Into Hilarious Song on ‘The Tonight Show'

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce found himself in the spotlight on the November 17 episode of The Tonight Show, as the host Jimmy Fallon and rapper Tariq Trotter, lead MC of The Roots, paid tribute to the tight end's quirky Twitter posts in a primetime rap parody song, per PEOPLE.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Lauren

In their performance titled The Ballad of Travis Kelce, Fallon and Black Thought skillfully crafted rhymes inspired by the humorous and endearing tweets of Kelce from years gone by. Black Thought initiated, "Travis used to tweet a lot, nah, he wouldn't quit." Fallon seamlessly joined in, "I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it." The sportsman's quotes such as "The most powerful weapon on this earth is the human soul on fire," were highlighted in the performance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Unger

Whether discussing Taco Bell plans for the night or sharing holiday greetings like "Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night," the lyrics reflected the diverse content that made Kelce's tweets stand out. The audience was treated to a delightful showcase of Kelce's online wit and the creative interpretation brought to life by Fallon and Black Thought. "Sometimes he was really deep, the whole world he'd inspire," rapped Black Thought, with Fallon adding a Kelce quote, "The most powerful weapon on this earth is the human soul on fire!"

I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011

The song continued to highlight Kelce's diverse tweet topics, from profound thoughts to casual musings. "Then he'd take it down a notch and keep things super light," the duo rapped, seamlessly transitioning to, "Bout to get some Taco Bell n see what's poppin tonight." The performance showcased the duo's creative interpretation of Kelce's social media persona, capturing the wide range of content he shared with his followers.

The most powerful weapon on this earth is the human soul on fire! The passion of a man is the backbone to success! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 4, 2013

As the song progressed, Fallon and Black Thought continued to incorporate Kelce's tweets into their lyrics, including a humorous reference to a 2011 post about a squirrel and a piece of bread, "I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy." Whether reflecting on the mysteries of squirrel dining habits or spreading holiday cheer with a festive tweet, Kelce's social media presence took center stage in a musical tribute that left the audience both amused and appreciative of the football star's online wit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

While the media has been covering Swift and Kelce's courtship nonstop, some Swifties have discovered the NFL star's older tweets. Some of them are rather wholesome, but Swifties don't like what they see in the other ones. Internet detectives have found Kelce's 2010 and 2011 tweets containing some ableist, sexist, and fat-shaming remarks, The Daily Beast reported. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end seems to be feeling the heat of this backlash as he or someone close to him keeps deleting these posts.

