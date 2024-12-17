Jill ‘Protecting’ Joe Biden From Protestors in Old Clip Has People Asking What Would Melania Have Done

A resurfaced video of First Lady Jill Biden stepping in to shield her husband, President Joe Biden, from a protestor has sparked a viral discussion online. The clip, which shows Jill reacting swiftly to a shouting vegan activist, has drawn praise for her quick instincts but also nudged comparisons to former First Lady Melania Trump. Social media users were quick to wonder—what would Melania have done in a similar situation? In the old footage, Jill instinctively placed herself between her husband and the protestor, seemingly unfazed by the unexpected disruption, and netizens applauded her decisive action.

One fan praised Jill and wrote, “Even though it was not much, she put herself between the threat of harm and him. He married the right lady.” In agreement, another fan added, “The act was immediate, no hesitation. Now that is a partner for life.” However, the praise for Jill quickly spiraled into a humorous critique of Trump, sparking a debate about how she might have handled a similar scenario. One critic wrote, “Melania would have held Trump while the protester punched him.” A second YouTube user wrote, “Melania if this were Trump: I didn’t see anything.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “Melania would have stepped to the side and put her shades on.”

As if this was not enough, one critic wrote, “Melania would be like “Let them take him” but in an accent.” Someone else jokingly chimed in, “Melania: puts on I don’t care jacket.” In the same vein, a different user quipped, “Melania would have swatted Trump’s hand while he was asking for her help.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

This isn’t the first time the dynamics between the Bidens and the Trumps have been scrutinized. Body language experts have long pointed out the stark differences between the two power couples. Famous expert Judi James, analyzing both couples’ public appearances, observed, "We've already seen more touches and affectionate glances between Joe and Jill Biden in the past few hours than we did between Donald and Melania Trump in the entire four years of Trump's presidency…" as reported by Irish Star.

LOL, in this video Joe Biden tries to wave to Trump, but Trump doesn't even acknowledge it and then Melania rips her hand away from Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/KxsoNfzKzY — David Pakman (@dpakman) October 23, 2020

James further added, "Both Donald and Melania appeared unwilling or unable to perform spontaneous, natural-looking PDAs, so much so that it has seemed impossible to imagine them even functioning as a real, flesh-and-blood couple off-stage." In contrast, the relationship between Donald and Melania has often appeared more formal and distant. This comparison highlights Jill’s active and engaging role as part of her husband’s team, while Melania often seemed content to stay in the background.

Jill & Joe pic.twitter.com/Mb5PPWAXlQ — Meet Cutes NYC (@MeetCutesNYC) February 14, 2024

Adding to the contrast, Jill’s efforts to foster connections were also evident during the transition period after the 2020 election. As per The Independent, despite Melania declining to meet Jill at the White House (a tradition for incoming and outgoing First Ladies) Jill extended an olive branch. She reportedly handed Donald a handwritten congratulatory note to pass on to Melania, expressing her readiness to assist with the transition.