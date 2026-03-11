Jill Biden Announces Memoir on Joe Biden’s Presidency, Will Release in June

Former First Lady Jill Biden announced the upcoming release of her new memoir, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir,” which will candidly discuss the four years of the Joe Biden administration. Jill’s book is scheduled to come out on June 2, one day before her 75th birthday. She made the announcement on Instagram and said that she planned to “set the record straight.”

She also spoke separately with the Associated Press, calling the book a “reflection of my four years as first lady.” “It was kind of cathartic for me to write it, and I wrote about all the … sometimes painful — but other times, most of it really beautiful moments that Joe and I shared during his presidency,” she told the Associated Press.

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the highly contested 2020 election, which came amid the COVID-19 pandemic and followed a summer of social-justice-related protests. Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris won with 51.3% of the vote, whereas Trump finished with 46.8%. However, Trump publicly contested the results and repeatedly claimed fraud, which eventually led to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol Building.

Biden’s tenure in office was marred by economic issues, a widely criticized departure from Afghanistan, and immigration problems that led to Trump overhauling the Department of Homeland Security and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Although Biden initially intended to run for re-election, he changed those plans in the summer of 2024. Concerns had mounted throughout his presidency regarding his physical and mental health, and his performance against Trump in a June 2024 debate eventually led him to opt to only serve one term. Harris ran in his place and lost to Trump.

The 83-year-old Biden announced last May that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, and Jill told the Associated Press that he is still undergoing treatment. “The fact that it is in his bones means that he will have cancer, you know, all his lifetime,” she said.

Biden joined former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama at last week’s public memorial service for Rev. Jesse Jackson. However, Biden and Obama were widely criticized for using their speeches to criticize the Trump administration and the current political climate. Neither Biden nor Trump had publicly commented on Jill Biden’s memoir as of publication.

Jill Biden has previously authored four books, three of which are aimed at children. Her 2019 book, “Where the Light Enters,” focused on her relationship with Joe, whom she married in 1977.