JFK’s Grandson Shares Bold Statement About Jackie Kennedy’s Painful Truth on Her Husband’s Affair with Marilyn Monroe

Jackie Kennedy’s private heartbreak over her husband’s rumored affair with Marilyn Monroe isn’t just the stuff of history books, it’s still making waves in the Kennedy family today.

Her grandson, Jack Schlossberg, recently gave the world a little reminder of that enduring pain with a pointed post on Instagram. Recently, he shared a video from a store, zooming in on the cover of People magazine featuring a photo of Jackie beside President John F. Kennedy with the headline: “Jackie Knew Everything.”

“Jackie was right about everything,” Schlossberg wrote bluntly in the caption.

That simple message has fresh resonance because of revelations in the new biography JFK: Public, Private, Secret by J. Randy Taraborrelli. The book gives an unfiltered look at the first lady’s fears about Monroe’s relationship with her husband, and her striking honesty with JFK himself.

According to Taraborrelli, Jackie once confronted her husband directly, saying:, “This one’s different, Jack. This one worries me.”

“That’s from somebody who was right there in the White House who overheard that conversation,” Taraborrelli told PEOPLE. “It was reported to me 25 years ago, when I was writing an earlier book, Jackie, Ethel and Joan.”

Jackie didn’t know exactly what was going on between JFK and Monroe, but she knew enough about her husband’s wandering eye to feel uneasy.

“She [Jackie] didn’t know the nature of the relationship but knew him well enough to suspect something was going on. What’s really important is her use of the language: ‘This one’s different,’ suggesting very strongly she was okay with the other [women] but this one was different,” Taraborrelli explained.

That uneasiness wasn’t just behind closed doors. When Monroe famously sang her breathy “Happy Birthday” to JFK at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962, Jackie pointedly skipped the event.

“She didn’t want anything to do with it. She had a barbecue with the Auchinclosses [her mother Janet Auchincloss and stepfather, Hugh Auchincloss] rather than go because she did not want to endorse it,” Taraborrelli said.

But even as rumors swirled for decades, especially about JFK and Monroe sneaking away for a weekend at Bing Crosby’s house, Taraborrelli is cautious.

He shared that Monroe’s longtime publicist and close friend Pat Newcomb, now 96, insists it simply didn’t happen.

“Pat said ‘I’ve been reading about this for 60 years and I can tell you that this did not happen,’“ Taraborrelli said. “If that didn’t happen then, I don’t know when they were together because then it was a clear shot to Madison Square Garden, where she sang Happy Birthday Mr. President and then she was gone.”

The author admits he used to believe the Crosby weekend story himself.

“I, along with other authors, have said the only thing we can really count on was that they were together at Bing Crosby’s house that weekend,” he said. “Now I’m saying we can’t count on that.”

“People could sneak off,” he added, “but as I wrote in the book, we don’t have enough evidence to support that they had an affair.”

Part of the confusion, he says, comes from Marilyn herself.

“The confusion is that Marilyn had a lot of emotional problems. I wrote about them in The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, and the problem that historians have faced over generations is that Marilyn told her friends that she and JFK, and she and Bobby, were having affairs. She told people who were close to her this, who then told authors like me. And then you come to realize, Marilyn was not the best narrator of her life.”

Taraborrelli concludes with the truth about Jackie’s private turmoil. “What’s interesting is she didn’t know if JFK was involved with her or not. She just assumed it. What I do know is after Marilyn died, Jackie was bereft.”

Jack Schlossberg’s simple Instagram caption, “Jackie was right about everything,” feels like a nod to that lifelong pain she carried with quiet dignity. Even now, decades later, the echoes of that heartbreak still feel personal to the Kennedy family.