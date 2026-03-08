JFK Jr.’s Nephew Slams Ryan Murphy’s Portrayal of His Uncle’s Life

Being a Kennedy in the U.S. comes with its share of privileges and hardships. If the name opens doors for people, it sure is a recipe for scandals and rumors. And currently, the extended Kennedy family is fighting one such battle.

Ryan Murphy presented the world with his rendition of John F. Kennedy Jr.’s life and death through his series titled “Love Story,” and Jack Schlossberg is not happy about it.

Jack Schlossberg eviscerates Ryan Murphy for his Kennedy-based series 'Love Story': 'Grotesque'

The limited series, Love Story, essentially portrays the love life of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette. It premiered on FX last month. The series is based on Elizabeth Beller’s book, Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. This nine-part series talks about the controversial relationship between John and Carolyn and stars Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn.

Ever since the trailer for the series first dropped, Schlossberg and the rest of the Kennedy family have denounced it, calling it a stretch of Murphy’s imagination. John F Kennedy Jr. was the son of slain President JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy. After his father’s untimely demise, though the young John remained out of the public eye for sometime, he came back to New York society.

Like every Kennedy, John Kennedy Jr. was a charming young man, and of course, society papers closely followed him and his social affairs. And when John got engaged to Carolyn Bessette, the couple became the center of every conversation.

John and Carolyn married in September 1996. However, it was not their marriage or their engagement that sold the tabloids, but their infamous public argument in February of 1996. The society’s sweetheart couple was seen arguing in public, where John was said to have pulled Carolyn’s engagement ring off her finger. The couple was fighting in New York City‘s Battery Park, and there was paparazzi all around them.

While many expected the engagement to be over and done with, the couple still got married in September 1996.

Learn the details from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's wedding dress—a bias-cut slip dress design by Narciso Rodriguez—from her 1996 nuptials to John F. Kennedy Jr., as featured in Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story.'

The scandalous murmur of society over their public spat had not yet died down when the couple met with a tragic accident and died on July 16, 1999.

John F Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette and Lauren, Carolyn’s elder sister, died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. John was flying the plane.

The Love Story has elicited some strong reactions and opinions from the Kennedy family, including Schlossberg, who is Caroline Kennedy’s son and John F Kennedy Jr.’s nephew. He is also known to be outspoken about his opinion, especially on social media.

On this day in history in 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's vineyard. He was piloting the plane to a family wedding with his wife, Carolyn, and her sister on board. Kennedy had been expected to run against Hillary Clinton in New…

33-year-old Jack Schlossberg is the next generation of Kennedy (and extended family) who is running for Congress in New York’s 12th District. He has made his feelings regarding this 9-part series very clear. He has called it fiction and claimed that no one from the production approached the Kennedy family to consult on any details.

Nina Jacobson, an executive producer for Love Story, has confirmed this. She claims that production avoided talking to the Kennedy family to avoid ‘multiplicities of view’.