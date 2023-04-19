Jessie James Decker Calls Out United Airlines for Humiliating Her Sister on Flight

Country singer Jessie James Decker has called out United Airlines for humiliating her sister, Sydney Rae James, who is five months pregnant and was traveling alone with her two young children. According to Decker, her sister Sydney's 2-year-old accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, which prompted a flight attendant to approach her with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her that the captain wanted her to clean up every drop.

Decker shared on her Instagram that her sister got on her hands and knees and was crying in the aisle, feeling completely humiliated and exhausted, while everyone else watched. The incident is said to have taken place on a United Airlines flight, per Page Six.

"My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united," Decker wrote. "As you know, she is five months pregnant, high risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children." She continued, "Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop. Way to go united."

Anthony Bass, the baseball pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays and Sydney's husband, also tweeted, "The flight attendant @united just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!"

As per Fox News, he also responded to social media users. One Twitter user said, "Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2-year-old made? As a parent of three kids, I am the one responsible for them." "The cleaning crew they hire!" Bass responded.

The sisters have also claimed that the airline had provided the snack on both of Rae James' flights, leading Decker to question why United Airlines would give out popcorn if it was a safety hazard. Decker shared a photo of herself holding one of her nieces at an airport and claimed that the flight attendant had justified their demands by telling Rae James that the spilled popcorn was a safety hazard.

Rae James also posted a photo of the hazard on her account, expressing her exhaustion after traveling with her daughters, Brooklyn, 5, and Blaire, 2. She wrote, "It's been a day. Blaire decided to be in a really not good mood 😩🙃."

Both Jessie James Decker and Rae James' husband Bass confirmed shortly after that United Airlines had contacted the family. "Thank you all for your support," tweeted the MLB player. "United Airlines is handling the situation with the flight attendant internally." United Airlines has not made a public statement regarding the incident.