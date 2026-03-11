Jessie Buckley Opens Up About Struggle With Eating Disorder — Says Acting Helped Her Recovery

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive information about mental health and eating disorders. Reader discretion is advised.

Renowned Irish actress Jessie Buckley recently opened up about how acting had saved her from an undisclosed type of eating disorder. The actress got candid about her journey during an appearance on BBC’s Desert Island Discs conversation featuring Lauren Laverne.

Buckley shared, “I had an eating disorder, and it took time, and it took a lot of help, and also it was depression.”

Living with an eating disorder is no easy feat; it’s something even Buckley attested to. The Golden Globe-winning actress highlighted the “difficulty” in living with both a mental health issue and an eating disorder.

She said, “I didn’t know how to be alive the way I wanted to be, and it was difficult, but I do not for a second regret it, and I think I’ve been able to transform it and recognise our vulnerabilities as humans in the world,” she added.

While speaking to Laverne, Buckley said her experiences helped her understand ‘human vulnerabilities.’ She also shared an important lesson about facing life’s challenges.

Buckley mentioned that life itself is not without a challenge, and we can’t always walk it “unaffected.” She also said, “You can transform that into something that allows you to be more human and alive in a way that you want to be.”

The actress also thanked everyone who supported her and mentioned that she is still in therapy. She has been going since she was 17 years old.

According to multiple reports, Buckley now lives in England. She moved there shortly after the pandemic in 2021. Although she lives in England, she does have a flat in London when she has acting projects.

Buckley also recalled a truly challenging moment of her early acting career during the interview. The actress mentioned that despite moving to the UK, her journey was not easy, even on home turf. The Hamnet star recalled having doubts about her career if she couldn’t improve her art.

Buckley said, “If I don’t get better here, this music, this being part of theatre—I’m not going to be able to do this anymore…” That was a turning point. She pushed herself and has come a long way since.

Buckley has established herself in the entertainment industry as a well-known actress. Her performance in Hamnet is highly praised worldwide. It also won her a Golden Globe award. She recently earned a Bafta award for the leading actress for the same movie earlier this year.

Apart from the award-winning movie, Buckley has appeared in many movies that capture her range as an actress. Her most famed projects include The Lost Daughter, Men, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Women Talking, Dolittle, and many more.

In addition to appearing in movies, Buckley has also starred in several shows over the years. Some of these are Fargo, Chernobyl, The Woman in White, and The Last Post. The actress is up for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as ‘Agnes ‘Anne’ Hathaway’ in Hamnet.