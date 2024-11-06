Jessica Simpson Almost Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos, Concerned Fans Blame It on One Thing

Jessica Simpson looks unrecognizable in her latest Instagram post where she posted a birthday tribute to her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross. Fans on the social media platform speculated that the singer/actress has gone under the knife, pointing out her visible transformation.

The sisters' changed appearances overshadowed Simpsons' lengthy, heartfelt tribute to her younger sister. One Instagram fan, @julesaar, asked, "Who are these women? They look nothing like the Simpsons." This user, @caitlinccloete, noted Ashlee's nose job, "I miss Ashlee's old nose. It was so pretty on her." @stace_face26 pulled no punches, "Both have excellent plastic surgeons." @vinceemberley added, "Not recognizable anymore." More voices followed like @juliebrumbach_realtor, who echoed, "Doesn't even look like her anymore." @dirtyannie66 added, "Neither one of you looks like you."

Jessica Simpson looks like a blow up doll come to life now. She is only 43. Getting plastic surgery so young only makes you look much older. pic.twitter.com/OeAoeoWr14 — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) April 15, 2024

Meanwhile, most Simpson sisters' fans were in awe of their bond and showered love on the post. For instance, @sassylee07 gushed, "What a beautiful tribute, Jess, and what makes it even more epic is how very accurate and eloquent it is. You nailed it!" @aluvalli sent love, "Aww that was so sweet! Happy birthday Ashlee! Never realized how much you two look alike!"

In honor of her sister's birthday, the Blonde Ambition star wrote, "Happy 20+20 Birthday ASHLEE…my forever best friend, life long companion and sister soulmate. You are the very first person that I ever held the capacity of love for and I have loved you more and more with every moonrise," along with tons of wonderful adjectives before concluding, "I am honored to be your sister, to celebrate you, and to love you. Happy Happy Birthday."

Simpson has been in the spotlight since her career skyrocketed to fame after the release of her 1999 album Sweet Kisses followed by Irresistable in 2001. She then went on to become an entrepreneur and the author of her memoir Open Book in which she candidly discussed the procedures she's undergone mostly after becoming a mother to her three kids, per Life&Style.

She revealed getting two procedures on her stomach after welcoming her oldest children- daughter Maxwell in 2012 and son Ace in 2013. Simpson explained, "The surgery wasn't for weight loss. I weighed 107 pounds when I planned the surgery. I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin [caused by pregnancy]." She also admitted being insecure about her body, "I was so ashamed [of my body] I wouldn't let my husband] see me without a white T-shirt on. I couldn't bear to look at myself."

However, she wasn't satisfied with the first tummy tuck and went with another one within two months. "I still had loose skin that hung over my pants," said Simpson but unfortunately, the second procedure caused her complications like "colitis infection" due to which she was throwing up and narrowly avoided a blood transplant.

Fashion Icon Award Honoree Jessica Simpson attends the 25th Annual QVC "FFANY Shoes on Sale" Gala. Image Source: Photo by Brian Ach | Getty Images

But, she looked back at her decisions in her book and wrote, "I need to say this: If you have stretch marks from pregnancy, I hope you can be proud that your body created life," adding that she wasn't "strong enough" and she "couldn't handle it."