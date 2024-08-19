Jessica Biel Has a ‘List of Rules’ for Justin Timberlake To Avoid Controversy

Reportedly, Jessica Biel is imposing strict rules, two months after Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest. Biel was uncomfortably thrust into the limelight by Timberlake's much-publicized arrest in the Hamptons. Those close to Biel have reportedly informed Life and Style Magazine that she has supposedly prepared a rule book to assist him stay out of trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel)

The insider spilled to the outlet, "She has a list of rules. The incident put a huge strain on the marriage." According to the source, Biel is seeking her partner's promise that he would be more understanding of her career. Currently, Biel is in the production process for her next Prime Video series, The Better Sister. The source added, "Jessica wants Justin’s assurances that he’ll be more supportive of her work — even if that means staying home with the kids [Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4] while she’s on a shoot. She’s pushing to work more and counting on Justin to pick up the slack." Biel is reportedly asking the pop singer for 'more assistance around the house and more regular date nights'. As per the source, his lack of maturity has tested her to her breaking point.

The police report for Justin Timberlake’s arrest.



He was passing stop signs, swerving out of his lane, had bloodshot eyes and slowed speech.



Denied breathalyzer three times. pic.twitter.com/1UrHyAYTwO — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) June 22, 2024

This comes after Timberlake's June detention in the Hamptons when he was accused of drunk driving. As reported by CNN, authorities in Sag Harbour, New York, said they saw the singer 'operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition'. The Sag Harbour Police Department released a statement saying that Timberlake, who was driving a 2025 BMW, reportedly ran a stop sign and drifted out of his lane.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: A photo of Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest in the Hamptons has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/sN0VmcNBM5 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 18, 2024

According to the court papers, Timberlake was allegedly plagued by 'bloodshot and glassy' eyes and a 'strong odor of an alcoholic beverage' on his breath. His inability to 'divide attention,' along with 'slowed speech,' 'unsteady afoot,' and 'poor performance on all standardized field sobriety tests,' were all characteristics that an officer from the Sag Harbour Village Police Department outlined. In anticipation of his arraignment hearing, he was placed under arrest and detained for the night. The musician was freed without bond after his arraignment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lionel Hahn

After the incident, reports surfaced that Beil was extremely disappointed with him. A source told People that Jessica is 'not happy' and that Timberlake's arrest was a 'distraction' for her. They said, "She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative." The Daily Mail also heard from another source close to the matter, who said, "Jessica is disappointed but he is her husband so she is by his side and will have his back through all of it."

According to reports, after the incident they 'talked over FaceTime and have texted but with her work schedule and his upcoming tour dates, they haven't physically gotten together to talk about it, but she has his back.' The insider further added, "They will get together soon once she has time off from filming as she intends to support him on a couple of future shows."