Jess Harding Left in Tears After Losing Sammy Root to 'Forced Recoupling' on 'Love Island'

Love Island couples faced a dramatic situation in the latest episode of the show. Jess Harding was left in tears after being torn apart from her partner Sammy Root. The couple was forced to split as they were voted out as "the least compatible couple" by fellow islanders. The surprising vote led by Maya Jama also left Mitchel Taylor and Leah Taylor in the bottom two. The new singles were forbidden from "recoupling" with each other, thus leaving Harding an emotional mess.

In the later part of the episode, Harding refused to get filmed. According to The U.S. Sun, she began to cry as she said, "I was happy with the way things were going I was 100 percent myself, so I can't give someone else 100 percent." The ITV2 producers had to persuade the London-based beauty clinic owner to return to the show, notes Daily Record.

A source revealed that Harding was annoyed that she would have to "date a new guy." The source said, "Islanders were all annoyed at losing the vote at the hands of their co-stars. It really ruffled some feathers — and it got worse when Jess found out she had to go on a date with the new boy. It wasn't anything personal against him, but a ­producer had to console her while she sobbed and coax her to continue filming. Eventually, she carried on and it got smoothed over, but it was such a bombshell twist, it was unsurprising the Islanders were so annoyed."

According to Daily Mail, the reality dating show introduced two wild card contestants, Mal Nicol, and Montel McKenzie. The new singles voted out during the "least compatibility vote" had to now date the new arrivals. Mitchel Taylor and Sammy Root both got the opportunity to know the latest bombshell Mal through dates. At the end of Thursday's episode, Root ended up coupling with the new girl Mal, thus leaving Harding more devastated.

Harding then took out her frustration by blaming Whitney Adebayo and Catherine Agbaje for voting against her and Sammy Root during the "least compatible" voting round. She called them "fake" and went on to say, "I feel like everyone is being so fake in here. I'm not going to lie I did actually think a lot more people were going to choose other couples over me and Sammy, even though we had that little blip I [felt] like you [points to Whitney and Catherine] would know better how much we are compatible and how much we have going on the outside. I feel like it was a cop-out for a lot of people."

However, fans of the popular show were left unimpressed by Harding's behavior. They called her out for delivering "crocodile tears for the camera." One fan wrote, "I’m so over Jess crying. I don’t feel pity for her, they are not compatible as a couple. Stop blaming other people." A few fans also tweeted their dislike for Root by calling him "one of the most unlikeable islanders." One fan tweeted, "Sammy is one of the most unlikeable islanders ever. And it’s not even recency bias, the way this guy likes to degrade people is vile." A second viewer wrote, "The 'most unlikeable islanders ever' category is super crowded but Sammy is rocketing his way to the top. He's exhausting." Love Island airs at 9 pm on ITV2.

