Jennifer Welch Labels Minnesota Churchgoers ‘White Nationalists’ After Left-Wing Mob Disrupts Service

Podcast host Jennifer Welch labeled worshippers at a St. Paul church as “white nationalists” after anti-ICE protesters interrupted the congregation’s Sunday service. Her comments came as the Justice Department began an investigation into the disruption.

Welch made these remarks on her I’ve Had It podcast while discussing the incident with former CNN host Don Lemon. She described the church as “one of those white evangelical churches that turn out to vote for Donald Trump,” and added, “These are white nationalists.”

Welch also criticized the federal response to the protest, saying the Justice Department “got their panties in a wad” after demonstrators confronted the congregation, as reported in a podcast excerpt by Mediaite. According to a CNN press release, Welch is a guest on CNN programming.

Her comments followed a high-profile confrontation at Cities Church, a Southern Baptist congregation in St. Paul. Protesters entered during Sunday worship and demanded answers from church leaders about immigration enforcement. They claimed that one of the church’s pastors, David Easterwood, also holds a leadership role with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Twin Cities area.

Federal officials are examining whether the protest violated federal law. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated Monday that the department is investigating and that “any violation of federal law will be prosecuted,” according to ABC News.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, indicated her division is looking into potential federal civil rights violations related to the service disruption, as reported by CBS News. The Associated Press noted that the investigation includes a review under the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a law that also covers interference with religious worship.

Some church leaders and Christian organizations condemned the protest as an unacceptable disruption of worship. Meanwhile, other faith leaders expressed that public anger over immigration enforcement has escalated to a point where churches and clergy are being drawn into the conflict. The Washington Post reported that protesters targeted the church because of Easterwood’s dual role as a pastor and an ICE official, stating they wanted him to choose between ministry and immigration enforcement.

Welch’s comments added to a growing public debate regarding the church disruption and the Justice Department’s response. Don Lemon, who was with the protest group and recorded video from the scene, has faced criticism and defended his actions as journalism, according to separate coverage.

Cities Church did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Welch’s podcast statements reported by Mediaite. The Justice Department has not specified what charges, if any, could arise from the investigation, and officials have not disclosed how long the review will take.

This incident has become a focal point in Minnesota as immigration enforcement actions in the Twin Cities area continue to spark protests and political attention. The state has also been the center of a massive fraud investigation that is as partisan as it gets.

President Trump and Governor Tim Walz have continued to clash over ICE enforcement in his state and the Department of Homeland Security has called it the “largest immigration operation ever.”