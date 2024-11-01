Jennifer Lopez Sends a Clear Message to Ex Ben Affleck With a 'Revenge' Look at Movie Premiere

Jennifer Lopez's recent solo appearance at the AFI Fest Unstoppable Photo Call on October 26 caught everyone’s attention and perhaps even sent a little message to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The Jenny from the Block singer exuded confidence in a bright and breezy outfit from Numero Ventuno that flaunted her amazing figure.

Jennifer Lopez's Revenge

She accessorized her pink micromini with a playful bubble hemline and a plunging blouse. She added an oversized cream canvas jacket, nude Gucci platforms, and a brown leather belt to complete the look. A blend of boldness and elegance, it was expertly styled by her Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. Lopez's revenge look at the premiere of her project with Affleck clearly sent the message that she's thriving being single.

This striking appearance comes shortly after she filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024. Lopez listed April 26 as the date of their separation in court records, citing 'irreconcilable differences.' The pair first crossed paths on the set of Gigli and parted ways in 2004 because of the strong media attention. After almost two decades apart, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2022 after reigniting the romance in 2021.

Affleck's look also made headlines recently. The Argo actor picked up his 15-year-old Fin and was seen in Santa Monica looking starkly different. His usual salt-and-pepper facial hair was dyed black, which suggests that he too has tweaked his appearance as he makes his way back into the dating pool post-divorce, E! News reported.

Even though the couple have parted ways, they have kept things friendly. In September, they were even seen having brunch with their blended family at a hotel in Los Angeles. “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. (Jennifer) is trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably,” an insider shared. The source added, “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and had fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.” William Goldenberg, the film's director, emphasized the professional approach. He stated, "It's always been about the movie...We just kept her eye on the prize."

Jennifer Lopez attends a screening of 'Unstoppable' at AFI Fest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 26, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

To deal with all the difficulties that arise from their separation, the ex-couple has been working behind the scenes with renowned divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. The lack of a prenuptial agreement has reportedly made their divorce proceedings complicated, People magazine reported. Nevertheless, Lopez and Affleck continue to be cordial and prioritize their children from previous marriages. Affleck shares Violet, Fin, and Samuel with ex-Jennifer Garner, while Lopez is a proud parent to twins Max and Emme with ex-Marc Anthony.