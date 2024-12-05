Jennifer Lopez Revealed How She Felt Meeting Diddy For The First Time: "I Thought He Was..."

The glittery glamorous world of Hollywood romances must have observed many complicated relationships over the years. The relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs has been part of this complex journey as well. The couple's love story started on the set of Lopez's music video, If You Had My Love, and showed off their romance in September 1999 at the MTV Video Music Awards. In a resurfaced interview from 2000, she revealed to the off-camera interviewer, "I didn't like him at all." Adding to that, she paused for a few seconds and stated the reason, "I thought he was like ick."

According to her, the music mogul seemed to have very different values and upbringing from her at the time. Lopez explained, "That's how I was raised," and went on to outline her family background. She valued relationships, marriage, stability, genuine connection, and family, whereas, on the other hand, Diddy with his high-profile aura represented everything contrary to her personal ethos.

As time went by, their professional meeting and collaboration started to transform into something more personal. Lopez later reflected on it by acknowledging, "Once I got to know him... we developed this bond." With time, they started to understand each other and their separate points of view. The strongest bonding started to form when they discussed how much struggle they had been through so far. With that, they even bonded on how the industry pressured them in different ways, which not many people could understand. But what is a love story without its plot twists, and that dramatic plot was the famous 1999 nightclub shooting in New York. That incident shadowed their romance as both Lopez and Diddy were arrested after the shooting. The incident left three people injured but not much later, Lopez was quickly cleared of any charges.

Lopez and Diddy's 2-year romance saw the ending in February 2001. The exact reason for their breakup is still not clear but Lopez once spoke about being cheated and the other challenges she faced during their relationship. "I never caught him cheating, but I just knew," she said, as per Mamamia. She further shed light on how that relationship emotionally exhausted her.

🚨 JLO WALKS OFF AFTER FAN ASKS ABOUT DIDDY’S ALLEGATIONS



During an autograph session after AFI FEST 2024, Jennifer Lopez abruptly ended the event when a fan asked for her reaction to recent allegations against ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.



Lopez’s demeanor shifted as she… pic.twitter.com/XIFVgYzpxF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 31, 2024

Other than that, Lopez, in her 2024 documentary, which is The Greatest Love Story Never Told, delved into the topic of the working dynamics of relationships and how she was being "manhandled" and treated disrespectfully in her past relationships. It's important to note that no name was taken during that clip of the documentary. Interestingly, now looking back at the situation, in a 2014 interview, Lopez said she was "grateful" for the time she and Diddy spent together and it actually gave her a nudge to grow personally and professionally. Other than the 2014 interview, she was recently asked about Diddy at an AFI FEST 2024 screening. She chose to remain silent and simply walked away when a fan inquired about her old love flame, as per Fox News.